Italy's Prada appoints new CEO for Prada brand

Prada said on Tuesday it has picked former Dior executive Gianfranco D'Attis as chief executive officer for its flagship Prada brand, starting from January 2

Hong Kong-listed Italian fashion group Prada said on Tuesday it has picked former Dior executive Gianfranco D'Attis as chief executive officer for its flagship Prada brand, starting from January 2.

"His proven experience in the luxury sector, with a specific focus on retail, will help Prada to increase its growth potential in all geographies," the group said in a statement.

The move comes days after the appointment of former Luxottica chief Andrea Guerra as new chief executive officer of the Prada group, to ease a transition at the helm to the next generation of the founding family.

D'Attis last role was president for Christian Dior Americas.

Published on: Dec 14, 2022, 4:55 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 14, 2022, 4:51 PM IST
