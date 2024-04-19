'It's amazing!': Elon Musk recalls 2007 Taj Mahal visit, calls it a Wonder of the World

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a trip down memory lane on X this week, reminiscing about a visit to India in 2007. His tweet sparked a wave of interest, particularly when he revealed a stop at one of India's most iconic landmarks – the Taj Mahal.

"It is amazing," Musk wrote in response to a tweet showcasing the intricate facade of Agra Fort. "I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world."

The Taj Mahal, a white marble mausoleum built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his third wife Mumtaz Mahal, is widely considered one of the most beautiful buildings on Earth. Musk's admiration for the monument echoes the sentiments of millions who have visited this architectural marvel.

Amazing facade detail of the Red Fort in Agra, India. pic.twitter.com/y1K8PQNMiT — History Defined (@historydefined) May 9, 2022

Musk is scheduled to visit India for two days starting April 21. During his visit, he plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other government officials and industry representatives. The purpose of the visit is to initiate operations for his two companies, Tesla and Starlink, in Asia.

Musk's post received numerous responses, including one from Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma. Sharma asked Musk when he would be delivering the first Tesla at the Taj.

"It will be an incredible challenge for Tesla to build FSD for India. We are known to be the most unruly road users. That said, when are you coming here to deliver first @Tesla here at The Taj?" Sharma had said.

That said, when are you coming here to deliver first @Tesla here at The Taj ? 🙏🏼 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) May 9, 2022

Musk's upcoming visit to India holds significant potential for the country's tech industry. With recent developments such as the passage of new data protection and telecommunication laws, as well as the approval of several semiconductor investment proposals, India's tech ecosystem is at a crucial juncture.