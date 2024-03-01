Ivanka Trump graces Anand Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former US president Donald Trump, arrived in Jamnagar on Friday to partake in the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant from March 1-3.

She joined a star-studded guest list that includes Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Disney CEO Bob Iger, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild.

Numerous other VIPs, especially tycoons from India, as well as personalities from the realms of entertainment and sports, are expected to attend the three-day extravaganza.

Renowned global entertainers, including Rihanna and magician David Blaine, are slated to grace the celebrations with their performances. Adding to the grandeur, top Indian musical talents such as Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul, and Diljit Dosanjh will also take the stage to captivate the audience.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant marked the beginning of their pre-wedding festivities with 'Anna Seva' in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Engaging in serving food to thousands of locals, the couple initiated the countdown to their upcoming wedding. Anant Ambani, the youngest scion of the Ambani family, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of pharma tycoon Viren Merchant, in the later part of the year.

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant unfold with a grand lineup of events. Day 1, named "An Evening in Everland," sets the tone with an "elegant cocktail" dress code. Day 2, "A Walk on the Wildside," encourages guests to embrace "jungle fever" attire. The final day features two events - "Tusker Trails" suggests "casual chic" for exploring Jamnagar's green ambience, while the concluding party, "Hastakshar," calls for an elegant evening adorned in heritage Indianwear.

