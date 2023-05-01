Jacket for Rs 2 lakh, tees for Rs 24,000! Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's clothing brand slammed for being 'ridiculously expensive'

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan launched his luxury clothing brand, D'YAVOL X, on Sunday (April 30). The younger Khan took to his Instagram handle to share a twinning picture with his father to announce the launch of the brand.

As soon as the collection was launched, netizens rushed to the official website of D'YAVOL X to get their hands on the products. However, they were shocked to learn the prices of the clothes available on the website.

From a jacket worth over a whopping Rs 2 lakh, a white T-shirt with a printed design priced at Rs 24,400 and a hoodie worth Rs 45,500, the prices left internet users surprised.

Users instantly took to social media to share their views on the 'insanely high' prices of these products.

"OVERPRICED.. just because it’s an Aryan & SRK brand doesn’t mean you should start a price of 24.5k for a tee," a user wrote.

"Way 2 expensive.... not for the 'common' people like us!," said another.

"What are these prices (crying emoji), 33k for a T shirt, 45k for a Hoodie, 2L for a jacket #DyavolX," a third added.

Another user mentioned, "Was not going to buy, but promoting it so intensely and then being out of range for so many is ridiculous.. overpriced and not even good designs."

Take a look at the reactions here:

#DyavolX 😬 Ye to hum middle class logon ke liye hain hi nahi. Only thing I can afford to buy from @iamsrk is the tickets of #JAWAN. — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) April 30, 2023

While users continue to react to the extremely high prices, the Signature X jacket, priced at Rs 2,00,555, is completely sold out, according to D'YAVOL X.

The Signature X jacket is personally signed by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and has been sold out just a day after the launch.

"To those of you who got your hands on our Signature X jacket - the special package is heading your way! A special thank you to everyone who experienced issues with our payment gateways and persevered. The demand for the limited 30 pieces has been immense, despite our teething issues. Thank you for taking this ride with us!," D'YAVOL X said in an Instagram post.

