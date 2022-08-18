Jacqueline Fernandez case escalates, actor's lawyer says ED failed to see she was conned

A day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against popular Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, the actor's lawyer termed the development as 'unfortunate.' Jacqueline’s lawyer Prashant Patil also said that the ED ‘failed to appreciate that she was cheated and conned into this matter’.

On Thursday, the ED filed a chargesheet against Jacqueline Fernandez for her alleged involvement in Rs 215 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Prashant Patil said, “There is no official communication from the Enforcement Directorate or the Hon’ble Court . My client has not recieved any copy of the complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate. However, if the media reports are true, then it’s unfortunate that my client has been arraigned as an accused in the said case."

Jacqueline was questioned for almost five occasions before being named as accused in the case. Sources say, based on the available evidence, it was apparent that Jacqueline is beneficiary of proceeds of crime after which the officials decided to make her accused in the case. Jacqueline allegedly received gifts to the tune of Rs 10 crore from Sukesh Chandrashekhar using the extorted money.

“She has always cooperated with the investigation agencies and attended all the summons issued till date. She has handed over all the information to the best of her ability to the ED. The agencies have failed to appreciate that she was cheated and conned into this matter. She is a victim of larger criminal conspiracy,” his statement added.

The court will decide on taking cognisance of the chargesheet on August 31.

The actor had told the ED, in her statement recorded in August and October last year, that she "received" gifts like three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, two Gucci outfits for gym wear, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets from Chandrashekhar.

