‘Jailer’ movie Twitter review: Rajinikanth, Mohanlal fans say, ‘Nelson Dilipkumar has taken it to next level’ 

Jailer movie Twitter reactions: Rajinikanth-led black comedy-action film Jailer hit theatres across the world amid much fanfare. Soon after the first shows of the film were over, Rajinikanth and Mohanlal fans were quick to share their reactions about the same on X, formerly known as Twitter. The fans of the two actors also praised the director of the film, Nelson Dilipkumar, saying he took the film to 'the next level.'

“Superb first half and above average second half. Few lags in the second half!! It’s superstar Rajinikanth’s one man show. Interval and climax were goosebumps. Excellent response for Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar’s extended cameo roles,” a moviegoer wrote.

“Don’t think this man is added to the film only to make the film grand. His scenes in the film are very effective. BGM by Anirudh and presentation by Nelson. The Complete Actor- Mohanlal. Audiences are in for a treat,” a moviegoer wrote on X.

“Finally, Mohanlal is a part of good commercial film with an earth-shattering finale shot. Thank you Nelson Dilipkumar. Love you 3000….,” a Mohanlal fan wrote.

“That slow motion entry of Mohanlal with Anirudh’s BGM is such a banger!! Mathew. Theatre exploded (sic),” another Mohanlal fan wrote.

Film analysts also agreed with the takes given by moviegoers and the fans of Rajinikanth and Mohanlal. Film analyst Rajat R Lunkad said that Jailer is “a masala film done right with a lot of action, comedy and drama”.

He further wrote that Rajinikanth is in fine form and delivers a performance that will impress his fans. Lunkad also backed Nelson Dilipkumar for his “innovative and stylish filmmaking” and Anirudh Ravichander for his background music.

Film critic and trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan A moviegoer called the Rajinikanth film an “absolute blockbuster” and said that it has some of the best ever action sequences for Thalaivar. He also said that the actor’s transformations between scenes and emotions are seamless.

Jailer release date, story, cast

The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Kalanithi Maran, was released in theatres across the world on August 10. The film focuses on Muthuvel Pandian, a strict yet empathetic jailer, who gets to know about a gang’s plan to rescue their gang leader from his prison and does all it takes to thwart their designs.

The film features Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Tamannah Bhatia, Mirna Menon, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu in key roles. It also features Mohanlal or Lalettan and Shiva Rajkumar in cameo roles.

