‘Don 3’ teaser Twitter review: Shah Rukh Khan fans diss Ranveer Singh’s first look, call it ‘mid promo for an iconic franchise’

'Don 3' teaser Twitter reactions: Filmmaker, actor and producer Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday revealed Ranveer Singh as the lead actor in Don 3, the upcoming instalment of the iconic Don film franchise. Singh will fill in the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming Don 3, slated to release in 2025. The teaser begins with Singh seated in a high-rise building with his back facing the camera. The actor then goes onto light up a cigarette and introduces himself as Don, turning his face to the camera. Ranveer Singh is seen wearing a black leather jacket and matching boots in the teaser.

Soon after the teaser of the film came out, Shah Rukh Khan fans were quick to share their reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Forget all other factors, Shah Rukh Khan’s voice and dialogue delivery is enough to give you chills. IRREPLACABLE,” a Shah Rukh Khan fan said while sharing glimpses from the 2011 film Don 2.

Forget all other factors, #ShahRukhKhan 's voice and dialogue delivery is enough to give you chills. IRREPLACEABLE. #Don3

“With all due respect, this was a very MID promo for an iconic franchise,” another user wrote on the microblogging site. A Shah Rukh Khan fan suggested the makers to stop making this film to avoid losses.

With all due respect,

This was a very MID promo for an Iconic Franchise#Don3

You guys still have time ! Stop this film to avoid anymore losses, because audiences ain't buying #RanveerSingh as #Don3

“Farhan Akhtar you could have represented Ranveer Singh in a better way in Don 3,” another user wrote.

#FarhanAkhtar you could have represented Ranveer Singh in a better way in Don 3.



When #SRK did Don, he was in his brutal prime phase, and Amitabh Bachchan wasn't mainstream for almost a decade then.

When #SRK did Don, he was in his brutal prime phase, and Amitabh Bachchan wasn't mainstream for almost a decade then.



When Ranveer Singh is doing #Don3, He is not even in his prime and SRK is still the biggest box-office force.



So, @FarOutAkhtar without using a brain went with…

The release of Don 3’s teaser video and Ranveer Singh’s first look from the film also triggered a memefest on X. Besides comparisons to Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of Don, social media users also shared images and snippets of Rajpal Yadav’s popular character Chhota Don from Partner, the 2007 comic caper that features Salman Khan and Govinda in lead roles.

#Don3



Biggest Downgrade Ever



Biggest Downgrade Ever

Expectation Sad Reality

Rajpal Yadav Don Walk > SRK Don Walk#Don3



pic.twitter.com/J7VmULrbGz — Radhe (@BadassSalmaniac) August 9, 2023

The teaser of the film featuring the Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat actor comes a day after the film’s motion poster came out. Farhan Akhtar shared the film’s motion poster on Tuesday which did not divulge any details about the film’s protagonist and what to expect from it. The motion poster only had a tagline: ‘A New Era Begins’.

Soon after the Don 3 motion poster came out, Akhtar issued a statement wherein recalled Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s portrayal of Don in the 1978 movie of the same name. “In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Mr Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatergoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don,” the statement read.

He further noted that the character was reimagined 28 years later by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who embodied everything “from Don’s sardonic wit to his cool but menacing fury”. The statement said that “an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired” will take the franchise forward.

"The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025. Watch this space," the statement read.

