Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight: A leaked 'script' sparks fixing rumours. Here's what we know

Jake Paul’s much-hyped showdown with boxing legend Mike Tyson ended in a decisive victory for the YouTuber-turned-boxer.



Paul took control by the third round, dominating the aging fighter with precision and speed, ultimately securing a win by unanimous decision.



However, a controversial “leaked script” circulating online has cast doubt over the match’s authenticity, suggesting the fight was more orchestrated spectacle than genuine contest.

Related Articles

According to the script, Tyson initially “lands a few jabs, but Paul’s youth shows in his superior mobility.”



The second round allegedly sees “Tyson come alive with a powerful left hook,” only for Paul to counter with jabs that showcase his stamina and agility. By round three, the supposed script shows the legendary boxer trying to unleash a vintage combo, only to have Paul slip past it, gaining a clear edge in the bout.

In the final script twist, Paul delivers a decisive combination in round five, pinning Tyson against the ropes before knocking him down with a powerful right hand. The script ends with Tyson failing to beat the ten-count, securing Paul’s victory. While the “script” is highly dubious and likely a fabrication, it has added a layer of drama, feeding speculation about the fight’s legitimacy.

Adding fuel to the fire, former boxing pros like Carl Froch and trainer Teddy Atlas have questioned the fight’s authenticity. Froch claimed, “I’ve heard there’s something in the contract which means Tyson can’t even try to hurt him,” while Atlas openly wondered if the bout was “real.” Paul, however, insists it was a genuine fight, challenging Tyson to bring out his “old savage” self.

Further stoking controversy, Netflix, which aired the fight, experienced a streaming glitch just before the main event, leaving some viewers in suspense. Social media was abuzz with reactions, adding to the sense of chaos surrounding the event. With a gate of over $17.8 million and 70,000 in attendance, the fight was certainly a spectacle—but whether it was a true clash or just well-scripted entertainment remains a hot topic.