JEE Advanced Result 2019: IIT Roorkee result declared; Kartikey Gupta tops

JEE Advanced Result 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT-Roorkee) has announced JEE Advanced Result today, June 14 at 10 am. The result can be checked on the JEE Advanced's official website jeeadv.ac.in. Kartikey Gupta Chandresh from Maharashtra has topped the JEE Advanced 2019 examination this year. He has obtained 346 out of 372 marks.

Shabnam Sahay is the topper among female candidates, with CRL 10. She obtained 308 out of 372 marks.

The JEE Advanced 2019 was held on May 27, 2019. Of the total number 1,61,319 candidates who appeared in both paper one and two of the exam, 38,705 have cleared the exam. Of the successful candidates, 5,356 are females.

Steps to check JEE Advanced Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on 'JEE Advanced Result 2019' link

Step 3: Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4: JEE Advanced 2019 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out of the result.

The category-wise JEE Advanced rank list or JEE All India Ranks (AIR) will be released after the declaration of the JEE Advanced 2019 result. Candidates will also receive text messages regarding this on their registered mobile numbers.

JEE Advanced is the second stage of Joint Entrance Examination for admission in the four year undergraduate courses in the IITs. This exam is conducted by the seven zonal IITs on a rotational basis as per the guidelines of IIT exam governing body - Joint Admission Board (JAB).

There are a total of 23 IITs in India with approximately 11,279 seats.

Apart from the admission in the IITs, candidates can also apply for admissions in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, Rae Bareli (RGIPT), Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) and six ndian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER)

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the counselling dates after the results of JEE Advanced.

JoSAA would also be conducting the counselling for NITs and IIITs on the basis of the JEE Main 2019 scores.

