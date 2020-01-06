JNU Violence Live: Students protest outside campus gate, raise 'Delhi Police go back' slogans

JNU students on Monday carried out protest march from Sabarmati hostel to the campus's main gate raising "Delhi Police go back" slogans. At least 35 people, including JNU Students' Union chief Aishe Ghosh, were injured in violence. Initial reports suggested the matter pertained to a tussle between left and right-wing students at the university. The first round of skirmishes happened post noon, which escalated after 5 pm when "outsiders" entered the campus. In some visuals, women with faces covered were also seen carrying sticks. The attackers not only trashed students and faculty members, but also destroyed properties, including cars and hostel window panes. After police were called in, a flag march was conducted on the campus. Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa also held a meeting with a delegation of students and teachers and assured probe into the incident. Meanwhile, home minister Amit Shah has ordered a probe into the violence at JNU.

Also read: JNU violence Live: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh under observation at AIIMS after head injury

Follow BusinessToday.In live blog for all the latest updates on violence at JNU campus

4.56 pm: Over 700 police personnel deployed outside JNU gates

Around 700 police personnel were deployed outside the gates of JNU campus following Sunday's attack on its students and faculty members. The police said the large deployment has been made to maintain law and order.

4.45 pm: Jadavpur University students protest against Sunday's violence at JNU

Students of Jadavpur University in Kolkata carried out protests on Monday following yesterday's attack on JNU students and teachers.

Kolkata: Students of Jadavpur University protest against yesterday's violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/ZPJAkQGckL - ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

4.35 pm: JNU incident was like a terror attack, says Sanjay Nirupam

Talking about Sunday's attack on JNU students and teachers, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said, "What happened in JNU was like a terror attack. The students and teachers were beaten up by masked goons. The way the student power is being suppressed is not good for the country. Every person in Delhi is feeling unsafe."

4.25 pm: Prasar Bharti tweets video in support of JNU VC's claim that students against anti-fee hike beat up students

"Video bears witness to #JNU VC @mamidala90's statement that those opposing registration for Winter session of #JNU are behind violence to scuttle the academic process of varsity," Prasar Bharti said on Monday. JNU VC had issued a statement on Sunday saying that the students who are against the fee hike had been beating up other students since January 3.

Video bears witness to #JNU VC @mamidala90's statement that those opposing registration for Winter session of #JNU are behind violence to scuttle the academic process of varsity. pic.twitter.com/JWr4n81GbW - Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) January 6, 2020

4.10 pm: DCW chief issues summons to JNU Registrar

Delhi Commission for women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal Monday issued summons to JNU's registrar pertaining to assault on students inside the university campus.

3.45 pm: JNU students protest outside campus gate, raise 'Delhi Police go back' slogans

JNU students on Monday carried out protest march from Sabarmati hostel to the campus's main gate raising "Delhi Police go back" slogans.

3.24 pm: JNU teachers' association demand VC's removal

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) Monday sought removal of Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar following Sunday's attack on students and faculty members by armed miscreants. Addressing a press conference, JNUTA also demanded a detailed inquiry into the violent attack.

3.15 pm: Students organisations in Chandigarh protest over JNU violence on Sunday

Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students Federation and other organisations staged protest over Sunday's violent attack on JNU students and teachers.

Chandigarh: Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students Federation and other organisations protest over yesterday's #JNUViolence. pic.twitter.com/Ozq9cIAtWC - ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

3.07 pm: Addition forces deployed outside Banaras Hindu University

Varanasi: Additional forces deployed outside Banaras Hindu University also https://t.co/1VpzMcLXaN pic.twitter.com/eyKzMzVEd8 - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 6, 2020

3.03 pm: Inside pics of Sabarmati Hostel, JNU following Sunday's attack

The damaged insides of the Sabarmati Hostel, JNU that was ransacked by armed miscreants. Broken furniture, rods and shattered glass lie on the hostel's floors now.

2.57 pm: Campuses should not be made a political battlefield, says Smriti Irani

Speaking on the JNU violence on Sunday, Union Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani said, "I had said it earlier and reiterating it now that educational institutions should not be made 'rajiniti ka akhada' (political battlefield) as it affects the life and progress of our students," Irani told reporters here when asked about the violence in the campus. "I hope students will not be used as 'rajnitik mohre' (political tools)."

2.45 pm: Will file FIR against ABVP, says JNUSU chief Aishe Ghosh

"I'll be recording my statements with the Delhi Police as soon as I'm in a better condition. We're planning to file a combined FIR against the ABVP members. I can recognise some faces who attacked students with rods. Some masks were off. Other students and myself, who were injured, their MLCs have already come and they will reveal the intensity of the injuries," Aishe Ghosh, JNUSU president, tells India Today TV.

2.36 pm: Buck starts with Delhi Police commissioner, stops with Amit Shah: P Chidambaram

Speaking on JNU violence Congress leader Chidambaram said that the buck starts with Delhi Police commissioner and stops with Home Minister Amit Shah.

2.20 pm: JNU violence horrifying, voice of India's youth muzzled: Sonia Gandhi

"The voice of India's youth and students is being muzzled every day. The horrifying and unprecedented violence unleashed on India's young by goons with active abetment of the ruling Modi govt is deplorable and unacceptable," said Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

1.57 pm: JNU Violence Live: Masked men in campus reminded me of 26/11, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray likened the JNU campus attack on Sunday to 26/11 terrorist attack on Mumbai in 2008. Condemning the violent attacks Thackeray said this is the first time he is witnessing scenes similar to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

1.43 pm: PM Narendra Modi's effigy being burnt inside the Rajasthan University

1.34 pm: Breaking: Scuffle has broken out between NSUI and ABVP at Rajasthan University

1.27 PM: What can Kejriwal do when police is inactive, says Mamata Banerjee

"Delhi's police is not under Arvind Kejriwal rather it is under Central Govt. On one side they have sent the BJP goons and on the other side they made the police inactive. What can Police do if they are directed by higher authority. This is a fascist surgical strike," said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on #JNUViolence : It is very disturbing, it is a dangerous planted attack on democracy.Anyone who speaks against them is labelled a Pakistani and an enemy of the country. We never saw such a situation in the country before this. pic.twitter.com/79oegFnMeA - ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

1.26 pm: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon slams JNU violence

Actor Kriti Sanon speaks out against JNU violence. "It breaks my heart to see what happened at JNU! What's going on in India is horrifying!! Students & teachers being beaten up & terrorized by masked cowards!! The constant blame game!Stooping so low for political agendas!Violence is NEVER a solution! How have we become so inhuman?" Sanon tweeted on Monday.

It breaks my heart to see what happened at JNU! What's going on in India is horrifying!! Students & teachers being beaten up & terrorized by masked cowards!! The constant blame game!Stooping so low for political agendas!Violence is NEVER a solution! How have we become so inhuman? - Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) January 6, 2020

1.14 pm: Inside visuals from JNU after Sunday's attack

Inside visuals from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) where violence broke out yesterday evening in which more than 30 people were injured.

Delhi: Inside visuals from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) where violence broke out yesterday evening in which more than 30 people were injured. pic.twitter.com/CHjuBtp7FU - ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

12.58 pm: Can't tolerate armed, lawless goons as an Indian, says Anand Mahindra

"It doesn't matter what your politics are. It doesn't matter what your ideology is. It doesn't matter what your faith is. If you're an Indian, you cannot tolerate armed, lawless goons. Those who invaded JNU tonight must be traced & hunted down swiftly & given no quarter...," tweeted business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

It doesn't matter what your politics are. It doesn't matter what your ideology is. It doesn't matter what your faith is. If you're an Indian, you cannot tolerate armed, lawless goons. Those who invaded JNU tonight must be traced & hunted down swiftly & given no quarter... - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 5, 2020

12.53 pm: There should be time-bound action on goons who attacked JNU students, says Aditya Thackeray

"Due to these attacks, the image of our country is getting spoiled in the entire world. These goons should be called terrorists because they too come in masks hiding their face. There should be time bound action on these otherwise students from abroad will not come here to study," said Shiv Sena leader and minister Aditya Thackeray.

12.36 pm: DCW Chief summons Delhi Police over assault on female students at JNU

Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal issues summons to Police over assault on female students inside the JNU campus yesterday.

12.26 PM: Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Secretary's meeting with JNU Registrar, Proctor and other University officials is underway. -- ANI

12.15 PM: "I condemn this violence. There is no doubt these ppl were given the green signal by the powers that be. They had covered their faces in a cowardly way and were allowed to enter JNU with rods&sticks.Worst is there is a video which shows Police allowed them safe passage," says AIMIM chief Assadudin Owaisi.

Also read: JNU violence timeline: Here's how the events unfolded on January 5

11.57 am: BJP's MP Meenakshi Lekhi attacks Left union for JNU attack

"First and foremost, who is going to benefit from yesterday's incidents. Who is stopping the registration process on the campus for the new semester. AVBP is in favour of reopening of the campus. I know that at least one dozen AVBP students have been injured, 5 suffered head injuries, one has collar bone injury," said BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

11.53 am: JNU violence needs to be investigated, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

"We condemn the violence in JNU. This needs to be investigated. Congress, Communists, AAP and some elements want to create environment of violence in universities across the country," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar: We condemn the violence in JNU. This needs to be investigated. Congress, Communists, AAP and some elements want to create environment of violence in universities across the country. #JNUViolence pic.twitter.com/jfh4wtDkh6 - ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

11.50 am: PDSU activists protest in Osmania University, Hyderabad against JNU violence

Hyderabad: Progressive Democratic Students Union(PDSU) activists protest in Osmania University against yesterday's #JNUViolence

Hyderabad: Progressive Democratic Students Union(PDSU) activists protest in Osmania University against yesterday's #JNUViolence pic.twitter.com/un69Gtl3vU - ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

11.47 am: Protests in Karnataka against Sunday's JNU violence

Protest held at Town Hall in Bengaluru against yesterday's violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Karnataka: Protest held at Town Hall in Bengaluru against yesterday's violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). pic.twitter.com/hQvo086yAo - ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

11.42 am: JNU administration complicit in the attack on JNU students: Congress

The Congress on Monday blamed the government of harbouring enmity with the youth of the country and said that the violence at the JNU campus was a reminiscent of the Nazi rule. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also accused the JNU administration of being complicit in the violent attack on JNU students on Sunday night. The party also alleged that the Delhi Police was a mute spectator when the attacked was being carried out by armed miscreants.

11.36 am: Delhi Polic DCP enters JNU campus; locks the main gates

Delhi Police DCP entered the JNU campus on Monday morning and locked its main gates.

11.32 am: India witnessed state-sponsored goondaism and terrorism at JNU campus: Congress

"The entire country witnessed state-sponsored goondaism and terrorism yesterday on the campus of JNU. All this happened under the watch of JNU administration and also Delhi Police which is directly controlled by Home Minister Amit Shah," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

11.30 am: Ongoing situation due to students turning violent, obstructing registration process

"Origin of the present situation in JNU lies in some agitating students turning violent and obstructing academic activities of a large number of non-protesting students. They damaged university communication servers to disrupt the winter semester registration," says JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

11.25 am: Amit Shah speaks to Delhi LG; requests him to call JNU reps for talks

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and requested him to call JNU representatives for talks, officials said. Shah had a telephonic conversation with the Delhi LG. "The home minister spoke to the LG and requested him to initiate discussions with representatives from the JNU," an official said.

11.20 am: Sabarmati hostel warden resigns; HRD ministry summons JNU admin

JNU's Sabarmati hostel's senior warden R Meena has resigned following Sunday's violent attack on the hostel where students fled after a group of masked men and women barged in and started attacking the students with sticks and rods. Meanwhile, the HRD ministry has summoned the JNU administration in the matter.

11.15 am: Registrar, Pro-VC meet Delhi LG Monday morning; informs him about the JNU situation

Registrar and Pro-VC of JNU met Delhi L-G Anil Baijal on Monday morning and informed him about the ongoing situation at the JNU campus. The violence case has been transferred to Crime Branch. Police officials have began collecting evidence and will also talk to students about the violence that erupted at the campus on Sunday.

11.06 am: Overnight protests in Mumbai continue on Monday morning

Several hundreds of students and members of civil society protesting against the JNU violence (on Sunday) at the Gateway of India, Mumbai continued with their agitation on Monday morning.

10.54 am: All 34 injured JNU students admitted to AIIMS discharged

AIIMA Trauma Centre Chief Dr Rajesh Malhotra has said that all 34 JNU students who were admitted to hospital for treatment on Sunday have been discharged.

10.49 am: Delhi Police responded in time, says DCP Devender Arya

Delhi Police, DCP, South-West, Devender Arya has said that the police responded well in time with the help of social media and videos related to the JNU incident.

10.36 am: JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar appeals to students to maintain calm; says winter semester registration will happen

"Would like to appeal to all students to maintain peace. University stands by all the students to facilitate their pursuit of academic activities. We will ensure that their winter semester registration will take place without any hindrance. They need not fear about their process. The top priority of the University is to protect the academic interests of our students," says JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

JNU Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar: They need not fear about their process. The top priority of the University is to protect the academic interests of our students. https://t.co/OIvnMlgMZf - ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

10.28 AM: India Today reports the Delhi Police will likely transfer the JNU violence case to crime branch. A total of 28 students and faculty members were injured in violence at the JNU campus on Sunday.

10.20 AM: Congress leader Kapil Sibal blames the JNU V-C for violence: "How were masked people allowed to enter the campus? What did the Vice Chancellor do? Why was Police standing outside? What was the Home Minister doing? All these questions are unanswered. This is a clear conspiracy, investigation needed."

Achhe Din !



With the police as collaborators :



Masked men : Destroying the idea of a " university "



Masked agendas : Destroying the idea of " India "



And the " chowkidar " watches , unfazed ! - Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) January 6, 2020 10.13 AM: Union Minister Giriraj Singh blames left students for violenceat the JNU campus. They are defaming JNU and have turned the University into acentre of hooliganism, says the Union Minister. 9.52 AM: An FIR has been registered in connection with violence in Jawaharlal Nahru University yesterday. A total of 23 students and some faculty members were injured in the violence. 9.43 AM: The JNU administration strongly condemns any form of violence on the campus, says V-C Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar The JNU administration feels great pain and anguish for the students who have sustained injuries in the violence that took place in JNU campus. The JNU administration strongly condemns any form of violence in the campus. pic.twitter.com/Quk3Zc7wN0 Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) January 5, 2020 9.37 AM: ABVP people were directed as henchmen of V-C to beat up students, says JNUSU "The violence that happened today is the result of the desperation and frustration of the VC and his cronies. But the chronology of events that unfolded today is a shameful episode for the Delhi Police who gave a safe passage to ABVP goons imported from outside. For days now the administration has been unable to break our protest. Since 4th January, ABVP people were directed as henchmen of the VC to come and beat up students. They used lathis and pipes on that day," JNUSU has said in its statement on Monday. 9.34 AM: JNUSU says V-C, his cronies responsible for attack on students "The JNUSU would like to make the following statement. The Vice-Chancellor of the university M Jagadesh Kumar is behaving like a mobster who perpetuates violence in the university he is supposed to administer. He uses all means and manner to see to it that students, teachers, Karmacharis and the entire JNU community faces violence by criminals imported from outside using iron rods, stones and lathis. Even as we speak, the JNUSU president is in the trauma centre of AIIMS after she was hit by an iron rod on the head in the ABVP assault," a JNUSU statement says. 9.31 AM: India Today reports that many students are leaving the JNU campus with packed bags after a night of violence and rampage at the university, in which a total of 28 people were injured. 9.15 AM: Brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs is shocking, says Rahul Gandhi. "The fascists in control of our nation are afraid of the voices of our brave students," he tweets. The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking.



The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Todays violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear.



#SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/kruTzbxJFJ Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 5, 2020 8.57 AM: Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), calls the Registrar, Proctor and Rector of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to his office, today. 8.48 AM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan: "The attack on students is an onslaught by intolerance. The people who have unleashed Nazi model attack on students and teachers in JNU are the ones who are instigating violence and insecurity in the country. The Sangh Parivar should refrain from this dangerous battle of bloodshed at educational institutions. It will be better if they realise that the voice of the students are the voice of this nation." 8.44 AM: Protests have erupted across the country after violence at JNU. Apart from Mumbai, students in Hyderabad also staged a protests condemning attack on students and faculty members at the university in Delhi. 8.37 AM: Author Chetan Bhagat condemn the violence at JNU. "Deeply, deeply concerned about the #JNUAttacks. They are Indian students. In an Indian college. It's not ok to attack or make any Indian college feel unsafe. That doesn't change even if the college is AMU, Jamia or JNU. We destroy our nation if we do or secretly condone this," tweets Bhagat. Deeply, deeply concerned about the #JNUAttacks.



They are Indian students. In an Indian college.



Its not ok to attack or make any Indian college feel unsafe.



That doesnt change even if the college is AMU, Jamia or JNU.



We destroy our nation if we do or secretly condone this. Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) January 6, 2020 8.35 AM: The Delhi Police have gathered CCTV recordings from the JNU campus. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union chief Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours on Sunday. 8.32 AM: Latest visuals from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) main gate. Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march. Delhi: Latest visuals from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) main gate. Violence broke out in the campus yesterday evening in which more than 20 people were injured. pic.twitter.com/45Zmv8Pnm2 ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020 9.25 AM: List of students injured in the JNU clash Sarthak, 31-year-old

Kamlesh Mandrijo, 30-year-old

Soori krishnan, 23-year-old

Gaurav, 24 -year-old

Shambhavi, 21-year-old (female)

Velentina, 26-year-old

Shivam Chaurasia, 27-year-old

Manish Jangid,25-year-old

Sheshmanee Sahu,22-year-old

Aise Ghosh, 23-year-old

Ameet Parmeswaran,37-year-old

Sucharita, 45-year-old

Nikhil Mathew,24-year-old

Ayush singh,19-year-old

Ashwarya pratap,25-year-old

Shokat,28-year-old

Ujjwal,22-year-old

Deepshikha,19-year-old

Sbimit,21-year-old

Kamran,22-year-old

Mrs Sucharita is the faculty 8.15 AM: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray says the goons responsible for attack must face action. "Students mustn't face brutal force! Let them be!" The violence and brutality faced by students, while protesting, is worrisome. Be it Jamia, be it JNU. Students mustnt face brutal force!

Let them be!

These goons must face action. They must be brought to time bound and swift justice. Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 5, 2020 8.00 AM: Students from various colleges in Mumbai held a protest at the Gateway of India on Sunday midnight to condemn the JNU violence. Former JNU students Umar Khalid and Kunal Kamra were part of the group, which also held a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with JNU students. Youngsters, mostly students from different city colleges, assembled on the pavement across Hotel Taj near the Gateway of India to condemn the violence. Mumbai: Students continue to protest outside Gateway of India against yesterday's violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). #Maharashtra https://t.co/6uNb1f9iZR pic.twitter.com/6p2sikQLgl ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

7.50 AM: Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi Police chief and has ordered a probe into the incident.