'Just stick your bank statement instead': Bengaluru founder mocks city's ₹2 crore car craze

A Bengaluru PR firm founder has sparked debate after mocking the craze for luxury cars, questioning why anyone would buy a ₹2 crore machine just to crawl at 15 km/h on city roads filled with potholes.

Karnvir Mundrey shared his take on LinkedIn after a friend proudly told him he had purchased a ₹2 crore car. When asked why, the friend replied, “People get impressed.”

Mundrey countered with biting humor: “My friend, you’d have impressed people far more if you bought a ₹25–30 lakh car and just stuck a giant printout of your bank statement on the windshield. No depreciation loss, still a useful vehicle, and way more clarity in communication.”

He argued that high-end German sedans like the Mercedes S-Class are designed for European highways where speeds of 300 km/h are possible. In Bengaluru, however, where traffic crawls at 15 km/h and potholes resemble “surprise swimming pools,” Mundrey likened owning such a car to “hiring Virat Kohli to play gully cricket.”

The post drew strong reactions. One commenter noted, “Many people believe a 20–30 lakh car is quite achievable. Someone’s ceiling is someone else’s floor. What you call excessive is another person’s everyday statement.” Another reflected on shifting fortunes, writing: “True that many families who owned a Benz in the 1980s, their kids are in a Maruti today.”

Mundrey’s satire resonated with many in Bengaluru, a city where rising affluence collides daily with crumbling infrastructure.