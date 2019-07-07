Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 16: Shahid's film collects Rs 225 cr; on way to breach Rs 250-cr mark

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh has entered its third week at the box office with substantial numbers despite new releases, and continues its race to become the highest grossing films of 2019. As per film experts, the film is still being shown over 2,000 theatres in India and is well on its way to touch the Rs 250-crore mark by this weekend.

By Saturday, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film's total collection reached Rs 225 crore. Released on 21st June 2019, the movie earned Rs 5.40 crore on its 3rd Friday and Rs 8 crore on its 3rd Saturday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the romantic drama film continues its dream at the box office.

#KabirSingh benchmarks... Crossed 50 cr: Day 3 100 cr: Day 5 125 cr: Day 7 150 cr: Day 9 175 cr: Day 10 200 cr: Day 13 225 cr: Day 16 India biz. Days taken to reach 225 cr... 2019 releases... #KabirSingh: Day 16 #Uri: Day 38 India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 7, 2019

Despite mixed reviews, the movie continues its rage among the Shahid Kapoor's fans. After surpassing the lifetime collection of Salman Khan's Bharat, the romantic-drama could soon dethrone Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, which, considering the way it's going, won't be difficult to achieve.

#KabirSingh continues its dream run... Is back in form on [third] Sat... Crosses 225 cr... Is trending better than #Padmaavat, #Sultan, #Sanju, #BajrangiBhaijaan and #TigerZindaHai in Week 3... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr. Total: 226.11 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 7, 2019

#KabirSingh opens third week strongly. Friday collections 5.40 CR. Total collections 218.60 CR. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER - Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) July 6, 2019

Based on a remake of his own Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh bagged Rs 134.42 crore in its first week and Rs 78 crore in the second, taking its total collection to Rs 213.20 crore on Friday. The filmmakers say considering its business, Kabir Singh could join the coveted Rs 300-crore club.Jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series, Kabir Singh is also the fourth Bollywood film of 2019 to gross over Rs 20 crore on its first day. In Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor has played the role of the title character Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani is featured as Preeti, Suresh Oberoi will be playing the role of Shahid's father (Rajdheer Singh) and Adil Hussain as the dean of the college.

#KabirSingh remains steady on [third] Fri... Should gather speed on [third] Sat and Sun... Will cross 225 cr today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr. Total: 218.60 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2019

