Kamala Harris' niece, Mia Khalifa echo Rihanna, Thunberg's support for farmers' protest

Farmers' protest against Centre's farm bills has got a whole new dimension with international stars and personalities giving it a larger voice.

After international pop icon Rihanna and climate change activist Greta Thunberg created a storm on social media by extending their support to the ongoing farmers' stir in the country, US Vice-President Kamala Harris' niece, Meena Harris and former adult star Mia Khalifa too showed support by dropping tweets reacting to the agitation.

Expressing her outrage over the "internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters", Meena Harris shared an image of a woman farmer with a placard that said, "stop killing farmers."

One of her posts on Twitter read, "It's no coincidence that the world's oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. dis is related. We ALL should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters. (sic)"

Meanwhile, reacting sharply to the tweets by Rihanna and Greta Thunberg, the Ministry of External Affairs, in a detailed statement, it released on Wednesday said, "Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible."