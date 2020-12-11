Kangana Ranaut berates Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra for 'misleading', 'encouraging' farmers' protests

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again attacked Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra on social media for supporting farmers protesting against Centre's new farm laws for the past few weeks. She has accused both actors of "misleading and encouraging" farmers' protests and has said that Dosanjh and Chopra would be hailed by "left media" and "given awards" for doing this.

On Friday, Ranaut retweeted a photo of protesting farmers allegedly demanding the release of activists such as Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Iman, who were arrested for allegedly inciting violence. She posted on the microblogging site: "Problem is not just them but each and every individual who supports them and opposes #FarmersBill_2020 they are all aware how important this bill is for farmers still they provoke innocent farmers to incite violence, hatred and Bharat Band for their petty gains. (sic)"

In a series of tweets targeting Dosanjh and Chopra, Ranaut wrote that people such as Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra would be lauded by the "left media" for misleading and encouraging farmers to protest. She added that "pro Islamists" and "anti India film industry and brands" will reward such people by flooding them with offers and awards.

In another tweet, Ranaut wrote: "The problem is whole system is designed to make anti nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen in every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM. (sic)"

Last week, Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh had engaged in a Twitter spat over the issue of farmers' protests. Ranaut has now again attacked Dosanjh for supporting the farmers' protests against the Centre's new farm laws.

