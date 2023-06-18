Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya tie the knot in presence of family; to not move out of Deol family house  

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol married his fiancée Drisha Acharya in the presence of close friends and family on Sunday. Karan Deol was seen wearing a cream colored sherwani with a matching turban. Drisha looked ethereal in a red lehenga with golden embroidery and jewellery.

The Deol family will also host a reception for the couple and their industry colleagues on Sunday evening. The sangeet, haldi, and mehendi ceremonies took place from Jun 15-17. The wedding festivities began on Monday with the roka ceremony.

Those present at the ceremony include Bajirao Mastani actor Ranveer Singh and family members including Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Abhay Deol. All three siblings were seen donning matching red turbans. Dharmendra was clicked wearing a brown ensemble with a maroon turban.

As per media reports, Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya will not be moving out of the Deol family home. ETimes reported citing a source: “Sunny teared up every time the subject of Karan’s post-marriage residential plans would come up until Karan reassured his father that Drisha and he had no plans of staying on their own."

The source further said that Drisha is family-oriented and has always cherished family values. The source added Drisha is already a part of the Deol family ever since she started dating Karan.

Karan was engaged to Drisha Acharya a few months ago in a private ceremony. Karan is the older son of Sunny and Pooja Deol. He made his foray into the film industry with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil ke Paas and will be seen next in Apne 2. Drisha Acharya is the great-granddaughter of the ace filmmaker Bimal Roy. She is reportedly based in Dubai and works at a travel agency as a manager.

