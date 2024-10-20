Karwa Chauth 2024: When can you see the moon in your city? Check moon rise timings here

Karwa Chauth, also known as Karaka Chaturthi, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated in India. This year, the festival falls on October 20, Sunday, according to Drik Panchang. Moon sighting, known as Chandra Darshan, holds great importance during the Karwa Chauth fast. Married women observe this fast by abstaining from food and water throughout the day and break it only after sighting the moon at night. It is believed that fasting on this day strengthens the bond between husband and wife and ensures the longevity of the husband's life. As the moon sighting is crucial on this day, women eagerly anticipate the timing of the moon rise.

Timings for Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth Vrat 2024: Karwa Chauth is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. The Chaturthi Tithi will commence at 6:46 am on October 20 and conclude at 4:16 am on October 21. As per the Panchang, the moonrise for Karwa Chauth in the year 2024 is predicted to be at 7:55 pm. However, the moon sighting timings may vary across different regions of the country. The auspicious period for worshipping Karwa Mata on the day of Karwa Chauth is from 5:40 pm to 7:02 pm in the evening.

Karwa Chauth Observance Details

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat: 05:58 PM to 07:11 PM (Duration: 01 Hour 13 Mins)

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time: 06:11 AM to 08:31 PM (Duration: 14 Hours 21 Mins)

Krishna Dashami Moonrise: 08:31 PM on Karwa Chauth Day

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 06:46 AM on Oct 20, 2024

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 04:16 AM on Oct 21, 2024

#WATCH | Women perform rituals on the occasion of #KarwaChauth in Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/xK4IhR6j43 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2024 Moon sighting timings

Delhi: 19:54 pm

Greater Noida: 19:53 pm

Kanpur: 19:47 pm

Dehradun: 19:46 pm

Jaipur: 20:05 pm

Ahmedabad: 20:28 pm

Kolkata: 19:24 pm

Mumbai: 20:37

Bengaluru: 20:32 pm

Chennai: 20:20 pm

Hyderabad: 20:18 pm

Source: Timeanddate.com

Karwa Chauth celebrations

Women across the country have begun the puja ritual for Karwa Chauth.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Raveena Tandon arrives at the residence of Anil Kapoor for #KarwaChauth celebrations. pic.twitter.com/IlZAxWodN1 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2024