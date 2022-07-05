Keeway launches its first cruiser bike 'K-Light 250V' in India at Rs 2.89 lakh

Hungarian two-wheeler brand Keeway, on Tuesday, launched its small-capacity cruiser bike, called 'K-Light 250V, in India at an introductory price of Rs 2.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Benelli’s sister company Keeway made its debut in the country in May 2022 with the unveiling of three new products - Keeway K-Light 250V, Keeway Vieste 300 and the Keeway Sixties 300i.

Bookings for the new Keeway K-Light 250V have already started and can be made by paying a token amount of Rs 10,000. The new K-Light 250V completes against the likes of Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Yezdi Roadster, Benelli Imperiale and Honda H’Ness CB350 among others.

Keeway is currently part of Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Qianjiang Group which also owns Benelli. Keeway was formed in 1999 and is claimed to have offered its products in 98 countries.

Keeway also revealed that it would be assembling all its products at the Adishwar Auto Ride India facility, which handles the businesses of Benelli in the nation, in Telangana’s Hyderabad. The company had also informed that its new K-Light bike would be brought in via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route and will be assembled domestically.

Design and features

In terms of design features, the new Keeway K-Light looks similar to a modified version of the Bajaj Avenger or even Harley Davidson roadsters. Moreover, K-Light comes with a largely minimalistic design and has a retro profile complemented by its round headlamp, turn indicators and tail light.

The new K-Light comes with a 20-litre sculpted tank, instrument cluster, a contoured seat for the rider, dual exhaust pipes and a swingarm-mounted mudguard. It will be offered in three colour options - matte black, matte blue and matte dark grey.

Engine and specifications

The new cruiser motorcycle gets an air-cooled 249 cc V-Twin engine, which develops 18.7hp at 8,500rpm and 19Nm at 5,500rpm, and is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The bike gets a USD fork at the front and hydraulic shocks at the rear.

The K-Light 250V also comes equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard, an LED headlight and a taillight. In terms of dimensions, the new bike is 2230mm long, 920mm wide, 1090mm tall and has a Wheelbase of 1530mm with 160mm ground clearance. The cruiser motorcycle’s seat height is also accessible at 715mm.

Keeway also claims that K-Light is designed for both city rides as well as long-distance cruising. The K-Light 250V rides on 16-inch rims at both ends with a 120/80-R16 section tyre at the front and a 140/70-R16 tyre at the rear.