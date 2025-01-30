'Tameez se...': Aman Gupta snaps at Anupam Mittal as this breakfast brand lands Shark Tank India 4's first all-shark deal

Sahil Vohra and Isha Chadha Vohra walked into the Shark Tank India arena with a clear goal—revolutionizing breakfast. Pitching their healthy food brand, The Naturik Co, which specialises in chilla batters and sprouts, they sought Rs 50 lakh for 2% equity, confident that their nutritious, time-saving products could capture the growing Indian health market.

Their pitch took a fun turn when Aman Gupta was challenged to cook his own chilla. As Aman struggled, Anupam Mittal quipped, “You’re trying to make it idiot-proof as well.” Aman, unfazed, shot back, “Tameez se.” After a few failed attempts, he finally managed to cook one, exclaiming, “Bhagwan kasam, pehli baar kuch banaya hai, Maggi chhod ke!”

From product to business strategy

Beyond the fun, the sharks had serious questions about nutritional value, pricing, and shelf life. Sahil reassured them that their preservative-free products were designed for long-term convenience, while Vineeta Singh and Peyush Bansal praised the quality. However, Kunal Bahl raised concerns about sodium levels.

Sahil also opened up about his background, revealing he had initially wanted to study commerce. “My mother said that’s for those who don’t score well, so I went for engineering at IIT.” This led to an unexpected DPS R.K. Puram reunion moment—Vineeta, Kunal, and Aman realized they were batchmates. Kunal joked, “1000 bachche graduate hote hai.”

A bidding war among the sharks

As the conversation moved to unit economics and funding, Sahil revealed they aimed to raise Rs 4 crore in this round. The sharks were interested—Aman offered Rs 1 crore for 5% equity, while Vineeta and Peyush proposed Rs 50 lakh for 2.5% each. Kunal made a bold move—offering Rs 2 crore for 10% or Rs 4 crore for 20%, which Anupam quickly matched.

Sahil then proposed bringing all five sharks on board. After negotiations, the panel presented a final offer—Rs 2 crore for 12.5% or Rs 4 crore for 25% equity. The founders countered, and the deal closed at Rs 4 crore for 22.22% equity, marking the first all-shark deal of the season.