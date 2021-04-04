Kolkata FF Fatafat result 04.04.2021: Bazi timings, where and when to check live Kolkata Fatafat results online

Kolkata Fatafat result: Kolkata FF Fatafat has announced its lottery results on the official website on Sunday, April 4. Participants in order to view the results can log onto the official Kolkata Fatafat Lottery website-- kolkataff.com. This game is organised by the Kolkata FF city authority and you can play it eight times a day from Monday to Saturday. It is played four times on Sunday.

Kolkata FF Fatafat result bazi time

1st Bazi time: 10:03 am

2nd Bazi time: 11:33 am

3rd Bazi time: 01:03 pm

4th Bazi time: 02:33 pm

5th Bazi time: 04:03 pm

6th Bazi time: 05:33 pm

7th Bazi time: 07:03 pm

8th Bazi time: 08:33 pm

Organisers have already released the lucky number for the first round. Participants should keep an eye on the official site for the results of other rounds.

Kolkata FF Results today April 4

You can download or view the results of the Kolkata FF Fatafat lottery from its official website. Besides, you can also check out the live results for the same.

How to play Kolkata FF?

Those interested will have to log onto the official website to participate in the Kolkata FF lottery game. There are multiple types of 'Bazis' that participants have to guess in order to win the game. However, Kolkata FF is not as simple as regular lotteries, in Kolkata FF participants have to calculate the passing record number. The game is tough has requires a lot of practice before interested people can actually start playing. Those interested can watch YouTube tutorials on how to play Kolkata FF.

The Kolkata FF is one of the most popular lottery games in the region and is played by many people daily. If participants are lucky they can take home large sums of money as prizes. In Kolkata FF, which is a gambling game, participants have to make a correct guess of numbers in order to win

Who can play Kolkata FF?

Only those people who are physically inside Kolkata can participate in the Kolkata FF lottery game as this game is played only inside the city boundaries.

