Kshama Bindu, who married herself, shares pics from one-of-its kind wedding 

Gujarat’s Kshama Bindu had a marriage like no other as she married herself on June 8 and shared the pictures of the event on her Instagram handle. Bindu’s marriage ceremony, held at a temple in Gotri, was performed by a pundit with complete ritual such as ‘pheras’ and wedding vows. This ceremony lacked a groom and a ‘baraat’. She also has plans to go to Goa for her two-week honeymoon.

Images shared by Bindu portray functions such as haldi, mehendi and marriage. She captioned one of the posts as, “I got into a new relationship with myself after the haldi ceremony.”

She shared her pictures as the bride and wrote, “I fell in love with myself yesterday, became my own bride.” In another post, she shared glimpses from her mehendi ceremony.

Who is Kshama Bindu?

Bindu is a graduate in sociology and currently works as a senior recruitment officer with a private firm. Her parents are engineers. While her father stays in South Africa, her mother lives in Ahmedabad.

What is sologamy?

Sologamy is defined as an alternative term for self-marriage. Supporters of this form of marriage propagate it as affirming of one’s own value and state that it leads to a happier life. The concept is also popular in pop culture with characters Sex and The City’s Carrie Bradshaw, Glee’s Sue Sylvester, Zoolander 2’s All and Doctors’ Valerie Pitman and Rona Jefferson.