Landslide on Kedarnath yatra route: Many feared missing, rescue operations on

At least a dozen people are feared missing after three shops were washed away in Mandakini river following a landslide near Gaurikund on the Kedarnath yatra route in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. The incident took place at Daat Puliya early on Friday.

A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has started the search and rescue operation. Heavy rains coupled with boulders falling intermittently from the hillsides are hampering relief and rescue efforts, the SDRF said in a statement.

“At least a dozen people are feared missing after three shops were washed away in the river due to a landslide near Gaurikund,” Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Nandan Singh Rajwar said. Gaurikund is the basecamp for trek to Kedarnath Temple.

Dr Visakha, SP Rudraprayag, said: “The operation is going on to find the missing people.”

“We got information that three shops were affected because of falling rocks and heavy rainfall...The search operation was started immediately. It was said that around 10-12 people were there but till now they have not been located,” Disaster Management Officer Dalip Singh Rajwar told ANi.

Those missing have been identified as Vinod (26), Mulayam (25), Ashu (23), Priyanshu Chamola (18), Ranbir Singh (28), Amar Bohra, his wife Anita Bohra, their daughters, Radhika Bohra and Pinki Bohra, and sons Prithvi Bohra (7), Jatil (6) and Vakil (3).

Earlier, the Gangotri National Highway was closed to traffic due to debris. The road near Nandaprayag and Chhinka on the Badrinath National Highway which was blocked due to debris earlier on Thursday was opened the same day, officials said.

The Indian Meteorological Deparment (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the state in the coming days. The Met department on Thursday said that heavy rainfall is expected in Uttarakhand for Friday. While light rain is expected on Saturday followed by heavy showers again on Sunday.

Also read: Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi: ASI begins scientific survey at complex after Allahabad HC order