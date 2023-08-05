'Lappu Sa Sachin': Yashraj Mukhate remixes woman's rant on Seema Haider and Sachin; video goes viral

Recently, a woman was all over social media for her “Lappu sa Sachin” rant mocking her controversial neighbours Seema Haider and Sachin Meena. The video that sparked a memefest online has now been transformed into a song by music producer Yashraj Mukhate.

Pakistan-based Seema Haider, 30, has been in the limelight since last month after she illegally entered India to live with her lover Sachin Meena (22) in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida.

While she was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal with her four children, all aged below seven years, Meena was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants. However, they both were granted bail by a local court on July 7 and have since been living together along with the woman's four children in Rabupura. The couple first got in touch in 2019 over the online game PUBG.

As Seema and Sachin made headlines, a video of the latter's neighbour went viral on the internet. In the video, the woman, while criticizing the couple, claimed that there was nothing extraordinary about Sachin owing to which Seema had to cross the border.

She even questioned, "Aisa kya hai Sachin mei?" and used terms like "Lappu sa Sachin" and "Jhingur sa ladka" which later went viral on social media.

Yashraj Mukhate, who is known for catchy remixes, took the video and created a song, which is now being shared widely. The video has amassed over 30 lakh views and close to 3 lakh likes on Instagram.

It also received comments like "national song of the year", "day made" among others, as users took to the platform to share their views.

"From Sachin Sachin in 2013 to lappu sa Sachin in 2023, we came really far," an Instagram user wrote. "Made me emotional. This might be your best!!," added another. A third said, "Genius". "I just realised I've spent 15 mins watching this reel," a fourth stated.

Watch the video here:

Mukhate, who now has over 2.4 million followers on Instagram often makes songs out of viral videos and dialogues, and is quite popular among Indian celebrities as well. One of his most popular remix is 'Rasode Mein Kaun Thaa'. It was then that he came under the eye of the public and gathered massive fan following.