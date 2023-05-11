Law firm Luthra and Luthra founder Rajiv Luthra passes away at 67

Rajiv Luthra, founder and managing partner of Luthra and Luthra Law Offices passed away on Wednesday (May 10) after a brief illness. He was 67.

Luthra was being treated at Medanta Hospital for an ailment, according to reports. The cremation will be held today at 12pm at Lodhi Crematorium.

Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw took to Twitter and said, "Shocked to hear the sad news. Rajiv was such a warm and wonderful man. Om Shanthi."

Luthra started studying law from the Delhi University at the age of 31, seven years after he started out to qualify as a chartered accountant. He then set up his law firm, Luthra and Luthra Law Offices in 1989, following which he took up a few courses at Harvard Law School over the span of seven years and went on to study the emerging areas in law.

Subsequently, opportunities opened up for him to practice project finance as well as mergers and acquisitions.

Luthra is survived by his wife Gayatri and two daughters.