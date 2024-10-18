From the underworld to the screen: The untold story of Lawrence Bishnoi could now be popular web series

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has recently made headlines for his alleged involvement in the assassination of politician Baba Siddique and issuing renewed threats against actor Salman Khan. According to News18, a web series titled Lawrence - A Gangster Story will soon be released by Jani Firefox Film Production, exploring Bishnoi's life.

The Indian Motion Pictures Association has reportedly approved the title of the series, which will delve into Bishnoi's rise to becoming a notorious gangster. Although Bishnoi has been incarcerated since 2014, he is believed to continue operating a widespread criminal network both in India and abroad.

Amit Jani, head of the production house, stated that the web series aims to captivate audiences with a compelling and true-to-life narrative. Jani has previously produced projects based on real events, including A Tailor Murder Story and Karachi to Noida. The exact details of Bishnoi’s life that the series will cover remain to be seen.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened at Salman Khan’s residence after fresh death threats were issued, demanding ₹5 crore in extortion. The Mumbai Police reported that a threatening message was sent via WhatsApp to the Mumbai Traffic Police, warning Salman Khan to "resolve his long-standing feud with Lawrence Bishnoi."

The message, allegedly from an associate of Bishnoi’s gang, stated, "If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and end his enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, he must pay ₹5 crore. If not, his fate will be worse than Baba Siddique’s."

These threats surfaced just days after Siddique was assassinated in Mumbai on October 12. So far, four suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder.