Legendary chef Imtiaz Qureshi, master of Dum Pukht, passes away at 93

Renowned chef Imitiaz Qureshi, a recipient of the Padma Shri award, passed away on February 16 at the age of 93. Chef Qureshi, known for his culinary expertise as the master chef at ITC Hotels, gained acclaim for establishing the culinary brand Bukhara.

Born in Kolkata in 1928, Chef Qureshi began his culinary journey at the age of seven by assisting the royal chefs in his family home. He was one of the essential pillars in popularizing the art of Dum Pukht abroad, making it a global gastronomic sensation.

When talking about the legend, his signature dishes like The Grand Trunk Road Tandoori Fruit Chaat, and the Warqi Paratha are bound to be mentioned. Biryani and kebabs under his hands were not just food; they were symphonies of taste that were tantamount to experiencing a celebration in your mouth.

Qureshi's creative genius shone in the simple sophistication of Dum Pukht, a cuisine which requires patience, discipline, and precision. He mastered the art and science of slow cooking, transforming humble ingredients into mouthwatering, aromatic dishes that resonated with the heart and soul.

In a 2015 interview with Financial Express, Chef Imitiaz Qureshi expressed a unique perspective on biryani, stating, "There is no such thing as biryani. Every dish is a pulao. In every so-called biryani, rice is three-fourth cooked when added to either raw or cooked meat. So technically, all of them are pulaos."

Reflecting on his career, Chef Qureshi emphasized, "I have worked honestly, without greed all my life."

Following the news of Chef Imitiaz Qureshi's passing, social media witnessed an outpouring of tributes. Renowned chefs such as Kunal Kapur and Ranveer Brar expressed their condolences through heartfelt messages.

“With great sadness and a heavy heart, I regret to inform you of the heartbreaking news of the passing of Padmashree Chef Mr Imtiaz Qureshi, who departed from this world earlier this morning. His culinary legacy and contributions will forever be remembered and cherished. May his soul find eternal peace and may his memory continue to inspire us all,” Kunal Kapur posted.

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar shared a cherished memory of his early days as a trainee chef in Delhi. Recalling the impact of Chef Imitiaz Qureshi's culinary legacy, Brar mentioned the transformative experience of savoring the Galouti Kebab at Dum Pukht in ITC Maurya. He expressed deep admiration for

Chef Qureshi's contribution to elevating the Dum Pukht technique from Lucknow and shaping it with distinctive refinement. Brar concluded with heartfelt condolences, acknowledging that Chef Qureshi's legacy will endure eternally.

“As a Lucknow boy with dreams of becoming a chef, the folklore of Imtiaz Qureshi is something I grew up with. It was around 1998-1999 when I was working as a trainee chef at the Taj Palace in Delhi. I remember once taking the Rs. 612/- I had earned to ITC Maurya next door and having only the Galouti Kebab at Dum Pukht.”

“The fact that I was eating @LegendOfImtiaz Qureshi’s food in an ITC hotel was life changing for me. Not only had he pulled the dum pukht technique out of Lucknow, he had given it a personality, an unmistakable refinement. RIP chef, your legacy lives on forever,” Brar added.

Singer Adnan Sami also mourned Chef Qureshi’s death: “Sad to learn that PadmaShri Master Chef Imtiaz Qureshi has passed away. He was a culinary genius and a man full of zeal for life!! He was also the modern day father of Awadhi Cuisine & his Biryani was legendary amongst everything else he fed the world.”

In 1979, Imtiaz Qureshi became an integral part of ITC Hotels, leaving an indelible mark on the culinary landscape. In recognition of his unparalleled contributions to the art of cooking, the Government of India honored him with the prestigious Padma Shri in 2016.

