Lionel Messi agrees to extend contract with PSG club for another year

Ace footballer Lionel Messi has agreed to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for another year, according to a report from Le Parisien. After being in Barcelona Football Club for 20 years, Messi joined PSG in 2021 on a two-season deal with an option for another year. It was reported by various news websites and publications that the ace forward was mulling over offers from FC Barcelona and Inter Miami, among many others.

Messi, who led Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar against France last Sunday, is expected to play a big role for his team to win the Champions League title. The ace forward has 12 goals and 14 assists for PSG in all competitions this season. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner collected four Champions League titles in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015 in Spain as well as 10 La Liga crowns.

Messi's contract with Les Parisiens expires at the end of the current season. As per a report in Le Parisien, Messi has verbally agreed to stay at PSG, and will be meeting PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and other top club officials after he returns after his World Cup break. PSG officials reportedly said that they are delighted to have Messi for another year and have been pushing for the extension for months.

The Le Parisien added that Messi has expressed his desire to continue at the highest level following his World Cup triumph and PSG can offer him the best chance to win the Champions League given that he is part of an elite attacking unit comprising Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

