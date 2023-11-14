‘Looks like we were separated during some Mela’: Anand Mahindra's reaction to his lookalike goes viral

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group on Tuesday responded to a post on X of a man who looks very similar to him and his reaction has gone viral.

“Looks like we were separated during some Mela in our childhood, " Mahindra reacted to the post of a user who goes by the name @pjdaddyofficial. He shared a picture of his colleague from Pune.

Looks like we were separated during some Mela in our childhood…😃 https://t.co/j8j7B8ooAo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 14, 2023

“@anandmahindra You too can get shocked after seeing this person. My colleague from Pune, lookalike Anand Mahindra," the user wrote along with the picture.

Several X users pointed out the striking resemblance and commented that he looked like Anand Mahindra's identical twin.

Do u have a family song to verify if he is really a family member ? — Janardhan (@RajaJanardhan) November 14, 2023

Ha ha ha ….

This is like “Kumbh ke mele me bichda hua bhai…”



It seems that there are 7 identical faces exist on earth..this image looks like to be one of them..



You must share what it feels after seeing own carbon copy..#KumbhKaMela #CarbonCopy — Nitin Tayade Khandvikar 🇮🇳 (@TayadeG) November 14, 2023

If he goes to court, you will have to prove he is not your brother 😂 — CricWiz (@CricWizTalks) November 14, 2023

He looks like exactly like ur digital twin lost in Kumbh ka mela 🤓🤓 — Manish Upadhyay (@manishups08) November 14, 2023

Mostly people do not come across doppelgangers of themselves. The human face is extraordinarily unique.#StarAcademy #Debate2023 — MRS. RAJALAXMI (@MrsRajalaxmi) November 14, 2023

“Uncanny Resemblance," a user wrote. Another one commented, "Identical twins?""Is he Mahindra Anand?" a third user wrote. "Do u have a family song to verify if he is really a family member ?," a fourth user commented. "If he goes to court, you will have to prove he is not your brother 😂," a user commented.

“Mostly people do not come across doppelgangers of themselves. The human face is extraordinarily unique,” a user remarked. “Perfect plot for Manmohan Desai Blockbuster," another one commented.

In other news, Mahindra recently found a customized car design for wheelchair users impressive. "Super smart and super useful design. It would fill me with pride if our vehicles could offer these fitments. But it's hard for an auto OEM engaged in mass production to do so. We need a startup engaged in customisation. I would willingly invest in such a startup," he wrote while sharing the video.

The design features a ramp that can be extended from the side of the car to allow wheelchair users to easily enter and exit the vehicle. The car also has a modified interior with more space for wheelchairs and other mobility devices.

