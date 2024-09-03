Lulu Group Chairman Yusuff Ali surprises fan with Rado Watch worth Rs 2 lakh; Video wins hearts online

A heartwarming video has gone viral on social media, showcasing the incredible generosity of Yusuff Ali, chairman of the Lulu Group. In a gesture that has touched the hearts of many, Ali gifted a fan a luxury Rado watch worth approximately Rs 2 lakh.

The incident took place during a recent event where Ali was interacting with his supporters and fans. A young man named Asif, a die-hard fan of the Lulu Group, approached Ali and expressed his admiration for the businessman and his philanthropic endeavors. Moved by Asif's genuine affection, Ali decided to surprise him with a special gift.

YouTuber Effin M shared a heartwarming video on Instagram showing a fan visiting the Lulu Group headquarters. The fan was warmly welcomed by the billionaire businessman.

In the viral video, Ali can be seen handing the Rado watch to Asif, who is visibly overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. The young man immediately puts on the watch and expresses his heartfelt thanks to Ali. The video has since been widely shared on social media, with many praising Ali's kindness and generosity.

Effin M, clearly touched by the gesture, posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "Surprise from Yusuff Ali Sir." The post quickly received comments from followers, including "You deserve it, bro," and "What a moment. Congrats!"

This meeting comes after a previous encounter in July 2024, when Effin M gave Yusuff Ali a custom-made watch with a photo of the billionaire's late mother. The gift was inspired by a video where Ali expressed his love for his mother. Effin had said, "This watch is for someone who truly loves their mother. It's waterproof and features an engraving of your mother's image."

Yusuff Ali is a leading figure in the global retail sector, running the Lulu Group, which operates 256 hypermarkets and malls in the Gulf and India. Forbes estimates his net worth to be over $8.9 billion. Besides his business success, Ali is also known for his active involvement in philanthropy and social causes.