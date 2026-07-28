Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
'Luxury apartments aren't matchboxes': Delhi woman's viral take sparks debate on urban living

'Luxury apartments aren't matchboxes': Delhi woman's viral take sparks debate on urban living

In the video, creator Anjali stands in front of a premium residential project and responds to a common criticism often directed at high-rise developments

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 2:31 PM IST
'Luxury apartments aren't matchboxes': Delhi woman's viral take sparks debate on urban livingMany luxury residential towers feature spacious apartments

A Delhi-based content creator has sparked a lively debate on social media after defending luxury high-rise apartments against critics who dismiss them as "matchboxes." Her Instagram video has gone viral, with users divided over whether vertical living represents smart urban planning or cramped city life.

In the video, creator Anjali stands in front of a premium residential project and responds to a common criticism often directed at high-rise developments. She argues that such projects are the result of careful planning and engineering, and people who purchase these homes invest significant money only after thorough consideration.

Advertisement

READ THIS: 'It could put Europe to shame': British tourist shares Delhi-Jaipur travel experience via AC sleeper bus

"Some people casually call these apartments matchboxes," she says in the video. "But the people who designed these projects are intelligent, and those buying these expensive homes think carefully before investing. It's not fair to reduce them to that label."

Anjali also points out that many luxury residential towers feature spacious apartments, noting that some units in the project behind her span nearly 6,000 square feet, far from the tiny homes critics often imagine. She believes that while apartment living may not suit everyone, it should not be judged solely by the appearance of tall buildings.

Check viral video here:

Advertisement
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anjali (@relatable_anji)

However, she acknowledges that high-rise living has its drawbacks. According to her, residents in such communities often have limited interaction with neighbours, as most people remain busy with work and keep to themselves after returning home. Despite this, she says the lifestyle, amenities and security offered by luxury apartment complexes continue to attract buyers.

ALSO READ: Passenger lights diya inside AC train coach: Viral clip sparks debate over railway safety

Social media reactions

The video quickly gained traction online, triggering mixed reactions. While several users agreed that modern apartments provide better facilities, security and convenience than many standalone homes, others insisted that densely packed towers still resemble "matchboxes" from the outside. Some commenters also argued that Anjali's defence lacked factual evidence and was based largely on personal opinion.

Advertisement

One user wrote, "Why would you post an article on this girl's Instagram post when there are no proper facts explained here"

Another user commented, "2 matchboxes of 3BHK each with car parking purchased in 2002 in Dwarka societies by taking two home loans in 2002 @12L & 15L and currently extension construction going on in both matchboxes after 1.5 years it will be 5BHK each"

Third user wrote, "What nonsense, the post talks of 6000 sft apartment. High-rise apartments are in fact matchbox apartments only.... Can a normal salaried person afford them? By the by, she seems to be basically rich and is high-fi"

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 28, 2026 2:31 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more