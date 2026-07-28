'Luxury apartments aren't matchboxes': Delhi woman's viral take sparks debate on urban living

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"Some people casually call these apartments matchboxes," she says in the video. "But the people who designed these projects are intelligent, and those buying these expensive homes think carefully before investing. It's not fair to reduce them to that label."

Anjali also points out that many luxury residential towers feature spacious apartments, noting that some units in the project behind her span nearly 6,000 square feet, far from the tiny homes critics often imagine. She believes that while apartment living may not suit everyone, it should not be judged solely by the appearance of tall buildings.

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However, she acknowledges that high-rise living has its drawbacks. According to her, residents in such communities often have limited interaction with neighbours, as most people remain busy with work and keep to themselves after returning home. Despite this, she says the lifestyle, amenities and security offered by luxury apartment complexes continue to attract buyers.

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Social media reactions

The video quickly gained traction online, triggering mixed reactions. While several users agreed that modern apartments provide better facilities, security and convenience than many standalone homes, others insisted that densely packed towers still resemble "matchboxes" from the outside. Some commenters also argued that Anjali's defence lacked factual evidence and was based largely on personal opinion.

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One user wrote, "Why would you post an article on this girl's Instagram post when there are no proper facts explained here"

Another user commented, "2 matchboxes of 3BHK each with car parking purchased in 2002 in Dwarka societies by taking two home loans in 2002 @12L & 15L and currently extension construction going on in both matchboxes after 1.5 years it will be 5BHK each"

Third user wrote, "What nonsense, the post talks of 6000 sft apartment. High-rise apartments are in fact matchbox apartments only.... Can a normal salaried person afford them? By the by, she seems to be basically rich and is high-fi"