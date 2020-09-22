'Maal hai kya': Kangana Ranaut takes jibe at Deepika Padukone over drugs chat

Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut has taken a jibe at the Padmaavat actress Deepika Padukone for her name in the NCB investigation. Ranaut tweeted, "Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager, MAAL HAI KYA?"



Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager , MAAL HAI KYA? #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/o9OZ7dUsfG Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

Deepika Padukone's name has cropped up in the drugs probe related to the Sushant Singh death case. Her name figured in a WhatsApp chat discovered during investigation. The NCB also got hold of the actress' WhatsApp chat with a Kwan talent management agency manager, Karishma. She reportedly asked for hash from Karishma and said, "Maal hain kya?"

Karishma works with Jaya Saha, who was interrogated for four hours yesterday. Deepika Padukone is one of the many Bollywood A-listers who have signed contracts with Kwan talent management agency.

Padukone, however, is not the first actress whose name has come up in the drugs angle. Names of actresses like Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan and fashion designer Simone Khambata have also figured in the NCB investigation. The NCB may soon summon them for questioning.

The Sushant Singh Rajput case is being probed by three central agencies respectively- CBI, ED and NCB. While the CBI is probing the lead up to Rajput's death on June 14, NCB and ED are digging deeper into the drugs and money laundering angles respectively.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Deepika Padukone under NCB lens in drug probe