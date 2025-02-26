scorecardresearch
Maha Kumbh 2025 ends today after 63.36 crore dips. When is the next one? Dates for 2037 inside

The next Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj will take place in 2037, continuing the 12-year cycle of the festival. The next Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj will take place in 2037, continuing the 12-year cycle of the festival.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, concludes today with the final dip at Prayagraj’s Triveni Sangam on Maha Shivratri. A record 63.36 crore people from all walks of life have participated in this year’s sacred event, marking an unparalleled turnout.

Extensive arrangements were made for today’s last holy dip, which began before dawn. Since Monday, devotees have been arriving in large numbers for the final "Amrit Snan", believed to offer spiritual purification.

The 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela held special significance due to a rare celestial alignment that occurs only once every 144 years. This cosmic event is believed to provide an exceptional opportunity for spiritual renewal and a deeper connection with the divine.

Devotees also consider this Kumbh unique for its convergence with Maha Shivratri, further amplifying its spiritual impact. The belief is that taking a dip during this period cleanses sins from multiple lifetimes and brings one closer to moksha (liberation).

When Is the next Maha Kumbh?
The next Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj will take place in 2037, continuing the 12-year cycle of the festival. The main bathing dates for the 2037 Maha Kumbh include:

  • Makara Sankranti: January 14, 2037
  • Mauni Amavasya: January 16, 2037
  • Vasant Panchami: January 21, 2037

The event will once again take place at the Triveni Sangam, attracting millions of devotees from around the world.

Upcoming Kumbh Melas before 2037
For those who missed this year’s Maha Kumbh, there are other significant Kumbh Melas in the coming years:

  • 2027 – Nashik (Purna Kumbh Mela): Scheduled between July 17 and August 17, with the main event held in Trimbakeshwar. Maharashtra authorities have already started preparations, promising a technologically advanced experience.
  • 2033 – Haridwar (Maha Kumbh Mela): Another major religious gathering with a large expected turnout.

Published on: Feb 26, 2025, 9:39 AM IST
