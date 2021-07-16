Maharashtra 10th Result 2021 released on official website, here's how to check

Maharashtra SSC Result has been uploaded on official Maharashtra Board website-mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm. Over 17 lakh students appeared in Maharashtra SSC exams this year. Out of these, over 9 lakh were boys and more than 7 lakh were girls. The Maharashtra board has evaluated students on the basis of their performance in classes 9 and 10. As per this evaluation scheme, 50 per cent marks will be used from class 9 result whereas 30 per cent will be taken up by class 10 internal assessment and 20 per cent from practical or homework or assignments.

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC Result

Step 1: Visit the official Maharashtra board website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Maharashtra SSC Result 2021'

Step 3: Key in details like roll number and mother's name and click on 'View Result'

Step 4: Your Maharashtra Class 10 Result will appear on the screen

In case students are unable to access the official website, they can check the results via mobile apps (Maharashtra Board Result 2021, 10th-12th SSC HSC or Maharashtra Board Result 2021, SSC/HSC 10-12 Result) and SMS.

These apps can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Here, you simply need to enter your roll number and other details on the app to get the Maharashtra board class 10 result.

Students can also use the SMS facility to check their results. For this, you have MHSSC and send it 57766.