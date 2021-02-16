Maharashtra dairy farmer buys helicopter for Rs 30 crore for easy travel

A farmer and entrepreneur based in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi has purchased a helicopter to make travel across the country easier for his new dairy business.

Janardhan Bhoir bought the helicopter for Rs 30 crores at a friend's suggestion as he often traveled to places without airports, making travel longer for him. Bhoir says he often has to travel to Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat due to his dairy business and hence decided to make the hefty purchase.

"I have to frequently travel for my business, that's the reason I bought a helicopter. I need it often to look after my dairy business and farming," Janardhan told local reporters.

The helicopter was sent to Bhoir's village for trial on Sunday. He offered village panchayat members to take a ride in his helicopter.

In order to accommodate the helicopter, Bhoir is building a garage, a pilot room and a technician room on his 2.5 acre-land. He is making arrangements to build a helipad with a protective wall on the land.

Bhoir said that the helicopter will be delivered on March 15.

Bhoir reportedly has a net worth of Rs 100 crore. Along with the business of farming and dairy, he also owns a real-estate business.

Many big companies have warehouses in Bhiwandi and warehouse owners make good money out of it. Bhoir also owns one too many warehouses and earns a good rent.

Also read: Dominos, Swiggy, SBI join the party as 'pawri ho rahi hai' on social media

Also read: Congress loses majority in Puducherry as more MLAs resign; CM Narayanasamy calls cabinet meeting