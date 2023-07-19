Maharashtra rains: IMD issues 'orange' alert for Mumbai; 12 NDRF teams deployed across state

As Maharashtra continues to witness heavy rainfall, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed a total of 12 teams across the state. While five teams have been deployed in Mumbai, one team each has been deployed in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nagpur, and Thane districts of the state, ANI reported.

Incessant rainfall lashed several parts of Maharashtra, leading to waterlogging in many areas across the state. The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai and Thane districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a 'red' alert was issued for neighbouring Raigad and Palghar districts, forecasting heavy to very rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places.

In view of the heavy rainfall, Raigad District Collector Yogesh Mhase declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district today. Chandrapur District Collector Vinay Gowda also declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district on Wednesday.

Local train services also came to a halt on Wednesday between Badlapur and Ambarnath section in Maharashtra's Thane district adjoining Mumbai due to water-logging on railway tracks after heavy rains.

"Badlapur-Ambarnath section (UP+DOWN) closed from 11.05 hrs for traffic due to water-logging," Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure told PTI.

IMD Scientist Sunil Kamble, in an interaction with news agency ANI, said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Raigad and Mumbai in the coming days as well.

"Due to active monsoon conditions, gradual enhanced rainfall activity is expected over parts of Konkan and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 4-5 days," the IMD said in its bulletin on Tuesday.

It added that heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is expected over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the above period.

