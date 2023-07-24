Maharashtra rains: IMD issues orange alert for Raigad due to heavy showers, schools to remain shut 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Maharashtra's Raigad district. In the wake of heavy rains in the region, district authorities have announced that all schools in the district will remain closed for Monday. Raigad District Collector Yogesh Mhase was quoted as saying by ANI: “All schools to remain closed in the Raigad district today in view of the heavy rains in the region. IMD has issued Orange Alert for Raigad”.

Meanwhile, schools have also been shut in parts of Karnataka due to incessant rainfall on Monday. Meena Nagaraj, DC Chikkamagaluru, said that holiday has been announced in schools located in five talukas of the Chikkamagaluru district-- NR Pura, Mudigere, Sringeri, Chikmagalur, and Koppa-- in view of heavy rain in the region.

IMD weather alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa and the ghat areas of central Maharashtra from July 24-28 and over Marathwada on July 24 and Gujarat state July 24 and 25. The weather office also forecast light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over central India during July 24-28.

The Met Department further said in its forecast: “Light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning likely at isolated places over Central India and parts of Western Himalayan Region during next 05 days and adjoining plains of Northwest India during 25th-28th July, 2023”.

The IMD also said that parts of south India like Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall on July 24. Similar weather conditions are likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe from July 24-28 and over Rayalaseema from July 25-28.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected over coastal Karnataka on July 24, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on July 24-26 and Odisha during July 25-28. The weather office predicted isolated heavy rain showers in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during July 24-28 and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on July 24 and from July 26-28.

