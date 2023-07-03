'Make life beautiful': Anand Mahindra shares video of old couple recreating ‘Rim Jhim Gire Sawan’ song; netizens bowled over

Rainy season in Mumbai is often known for two things - kanda bhajiya (fried onion fritters) with tea and old-school romance. During this nostalgic time, a heartwarming video has gone viral on Twitter, featuring an elderly couple recreating the famous song 'Rim Jhim Gire Sawan' from the 1979 movie Manzil amidst the Mumbai rains. The video caught the attention of Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, who shared it on the microblogging site on Sunday.

In his Tweet, Mahindra expressed his admiration, stating, "This is truly deserving of going viral. An elderly couple re-enacts the popular song 'Rimjhim gire sawan' at the same iconic locations in Mumbai as depicted in the original film. I applaud them for reminding us that if we unleash our imagination, we can create a life as beautiful as we want it to be!"

This is justifiably going viral. An elderly couple re-enact the popular song 'Rimjhim gire sawan' at the very same locations in Mumbai as in the original film. I applaud them. They’re telling us that if you unleash your imagination, you can make life as beautiful as you want it… pic.twitter.com/wO7iJ3da3m — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2023

The video has garnered numerous views and likes since its release. Following Mahindra's tweet, netizens took to social media to appreciate the energetic and fun-loving spirit of the couple. Many remarked that this video is an incredible example of cherishing life's simple pleasures, regardless of age.

"One can truly experience the beauty of monsoon and the warmth of love in these nostalgic moments," commented a Twitter user.

"Rainy days in Mumbai were just as romantic 44 years ago as they are today," stated another.

Impressed by the couple's energy, one user wrote, "This is an inspiration for those who believe that enjoyment is limited to youth only."

Another user exclaimed, "Wow! Simply amazing. Life is beautiful. Mumbai, my love!"

Expressing their desire, another user Tweeted, "Wish we could have experienced those days! It would truly be a dream come true..."

The original song featured Amitabh Bhachchan and Mousumi Chatterjee, and is usually seen as one of the most romantic songs that Bollywood has produced. It showcased a couple joyfully exploring Mumbai and engaging in romantic moments amidst the rain. Sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, this iconic song has left a lasting impression since its inclusion in the movie Manzil in 1979.

