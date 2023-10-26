Man orders Sony TV worth Rs 1 lakh from Flipkart, gets this instead

A customer's excitement turned into shock and stress after he received an item different from the one he ordered from e-commerce platform Flipkart. The customer, who goes by the name Aryan on social media, took to X to share the incident.

On X, Aryan revealed that he had ordered a Sony TV from Flipkart on October 7. However, to his surprise, he received a television set from Thomson inside the box that had Sony written on it.

"I had purchased a Sony TV from Flipkart on 7th Oct, it was delivered on 10th Oct and the Sony installation guy came on 11th Oct. He unboxed the TV himself and we were shocked to see a Thomson TV inside Sony box and that too with no accessories like stand, remote etc.," the user wrote.

The man further revealed the trouble he had to go through in raising the issue with Flipkart. He said that even though he raised the issue with Flipkart instantly, his return request has not been processed even after two weeks.

"Initially, they gave me resolution date of 24th Oct, but on 20th, they first showed it as resolved and then extended the date to 1st of Nov," Aryan elaborated.

He said that he had been waiting for the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale to order a television so he could watch the ICC World Cup 2023, but Flipkart’s mismanagement and service has put him in “unbearable” stress.

Reacting to the post, Flipkart apologised, saying: "Our deepest apologies for your experience with the return request. We want to sort this out for you. Please drop us a DM with your order details so that they remain confidential here."

Since being shared, the post has garnered 2.1 million views.

