Man sues company for paying him Rs 1.03 crore to do 'nothing'

A railway employee in Dublin, Ireland, has reportedly filed a lawsuit against his bosses for not giving him any kind of work at office despite paying him a whopping amount of £105,000( Rs 1.03 crore) as salary. He claims that he is given very little work during his job as punishment for raising concerns about the railroads' accounts.

According to The Daily Star report, Dermot Alastair Mills claims that after it was revealed that he had raised concerns about questionable accounting practices at the company in 2014, he was ignored and given no work to do.

Another report by The Independent revealed that Mills, a finance manager at Irish Rail, claims that after making a protected disclosure nine years ago, his responsibilities were "hacked down to nothing" and that he now spends the majority of his working week reading newspapers, eating sandwiches, and taking long walks.

“I buy two newspapers, The Times and The Independent, and a sandwich. I go into my cubicle, I turn on my computer, I look at emails. There are no emails associated with work, no messages, no communications, no colleague communications," said Mills.

"I sit and I read the newspaper and I eat my sandwich. Then, about 10.30 a.m., if there's an email that requires an answer, I answer it. If there's work associated with it, I do that work."