Business Today
Meet the transformers! Zerodha's Nithin Kamath shares list of people who are fitness inspirations

On World Health Day, Kamath took to Twitter to highlight the success stories of six individuals who transformed themselves and inspired him along the way

Seema Patil Seema Patil

In addition to his success as a businessman, newly minted billionaire and Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath is also known for his dedication to fitness, often taking on unique fitness challenges at work.

On World Health Day, which was observed on Friday, Kamath took to Twitter to highlight the success stories of six individuals who transformed themselves and inspired him along the way. Kamath emphasised that good health cannot be bought with money and that consistency and small lifestyle changes can lead to significant fitness improvements.

The first person Kamath highlighted was Zerodha COO Venu Madhav, who transformed himself from being "chubby" to becoming the "hottest compliance head in the world."

Kamath also recognized the transformation of Karthik Rangappa, VP of Education Services at Zerodha, who became the "Full Idris Elba of JP Nagar fourth phase" over the last seven years.

He also dedicated a post to Vishnu S, who works at Coin by Zerodha as a programmer and transformed his health through small changes like eating primarily at home and incorporating daily physical activity. 

Techpreneur Dilip Kumar and Volano Entertainment co-founder Adnan Adeeb were also recognised by Kamath for their dedication to health and fitness.

In his list, Kamath also included his wife Seema Patil, who beat Stage 2 breast cancer in December 2022. Despite undergoing a mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation, Seema was able to stay in shape and beat the odds.

Kamath underscored that good health is fundamental to overall financial wellness, urging others to share their stories of regular people who have transformed themselves for the better.

Published on: Apr 08, 2023, 2:45 PM IST
