Meet Yudhvir Ahlawat: IMDb India’s most popular star seen in Saif Ali Khan-led Kartavya

For most actors in India, reaching the top of IMDb’s popularity rankings takes years of blockbuster films, massive fan clubs and constant media attention. But this week, a teenage actor managed to do what few expected. Yudhvir Ahlawat, the young star of Netflix’s crime drama Kartavya, has become IMDb India’s most popular celebrity, moving ahead of some of the country’s biggest names, including Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Thalapathy, Jr NTR and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

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The ranking, which is based on audience searches and page visits on IMDb, usually features established superstars with loyal fan followings across the country. Yudhvir’s sudden rise has therefore become one of the entertainment industry’s most talked-about moments this week.

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At the centre of this attention is his performance in Kartavya. In the Netflix thriller, Yudhvir plays a teenager trapped in a tense and dangerous situation, while Saif Ali Khan plays the role of a police officer trying to protect him. The young actor’s emotional scenes and natural screen presence have received praise from viewers across social media platforms.

Many users online have said that what stood out was how believable and grounded his acting felt. Unlike larger-than-life commercial roles often associated with mainstream cinema, Yudhvir’s character connected with audiences on a more emotional level. Clips from the film and reactions to his performance have also been widely shared online, contributing to the growing buzz around his name.

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Industry watchers say OTT platforms are reshaping celebrity culture by giving audiences direct access to fresh talent. Younger viewers, especially Gen Z audiences, are also more active in discovering and promoting actors through social media discussions, fan pages and entertainment websites like IMDb.

What makes Yudhvir’s achievement even more remarkable is the competition he overtook. Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the biggest global faces of Indian cinema, while Vijay continues to dominate headlines with both films and politics.