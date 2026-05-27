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Jio introduces new OTT Pass at Rs 200: Data benefits, streaming perks and more

Jio introduces new OTT Pass at Rs 200: Data benefits, streaming perks and more

Reliance Jio claims has launched a new OTT pass that offers benefits worth Rs 1,500 a month. Here’s what the new plan offers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated May 27, 2026 12:24 PM IST
Jio introduces new OTT Pass at Rs 200: Data benefits, streaming perks and moreThe Rs 200 OTT pass is a single 28-day pack that includes 15 premium OTT apps, over 1,000 live TV channels, and more.

Reliance Jio announced a new Jio OTT Pass priced at just Rs 200. The pack includes premium OTT subscriptions, live TV channels, high-speed data, unlimited 5G, and much more, bringing all-in-one entertainment and connectivity perks at an affordable price. Reliance Jio claims that the plan offers benefits worth Rs 1,500 a month. Here’s what the new plan offers:

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Jio’s new OTT Pass: Benefits and streaming subscriptions

The Rs 200 OTT pass is a single 28-day pack that includes 15 premium OTT apps, over 1,000 live TV channels on JioTV, 30 GB of high-speed data and unlimited 5G till the validity. This offers the benefits of video streaming, live television, and high-speed connectivity under a single umbrella.

Under the 15 premium OTT apps, users can benefit from YouTube Premium with ad-free viewing across TV, tablet and mobile, JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood, Prime Video Mobile Edition, and OTTs accessible via JioTV ( SonyLiv, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, FanCode, Kanccha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, TimesPlay and Tarang Plus).

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Apart from OTT, the plan will offer 1,000+ live TV channels on JioTV, including 150+ paid channels, from leading broadcasters like JioStar, Sony Entertainment, Sun TV Network, Warner Bros. Discovery, and ETV. 

In terms of data benefits, the plan will include 30 GB of high-speed 4G/5G data and Unlimited 5G data.

Jio OTT Pass availability 

The new Rs 200 Jio OTT Pass is available from May 27, 2026, across all Jio channels:  MyJio, Jio.com, retail points of sale (GT and RR) and third-party recharge apps. However, customers must have an active base plan to activate the pass.

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Published on: May 27, 2026 12:24 PM IST
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