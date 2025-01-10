'Men should pay bills in relationship': Woman's advice for dating goes viral, netizens say, 'You are a gold digger'

A woman’s relationship advice has sparked massive backlash online after she claimed, "women shouldn’t pay bills." In a viral video shared on Instagram, the woman stood confidently in front of Buckingham Palace, the residence of the British monarch, and boldly declared, "I know I am going to get a lot of hate for saying this out loud," before stating, "women, if you are in a relationship or dating, remember there's no 50/50."

She argued that even if women can afford their bills, they shouldn’t pay them, asserting that partners should treat them like "queens." Drawing inspiration from her location, she added, "I feel like a queen while standing in front of Buckingham Palace," and continued, "If he can't pay your bills, there are millions waiting—don’t settle for less."

The video, posted by Instagram user @thenishfactor with the caption: "Choose your man wisely, women," has amassed over 106,000 views since its upload. However, the advice has ignited heated debates in the comments section. Many viewers criticised her perspective, with some labelling her a "gold digger" and accusing her of promoting outdated and materialistic ideals.

In Bengaluru, an autorickshaw has sparked discussions on social media with its thought-provoking take on gender equality. Displayed prominently on the vehicle is the message: “Slim or fat, black or white, virgin or not, all girls deserve respect.”

The image of the slogan has gone viral after being shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user who captioned it, “Some radical feminism on the roads of Bangalore.”