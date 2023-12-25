'Meri behan ne mujhe bahut mara': Virat Kohli recalls when his elder sister thrashed him for...

Cricket superstar Virat Kohli is known for his fiery passion on the field and his charming persona off it. But recently, the former Indian captain shared a hilarious anecdote from his childhood that revealed a side of him we rarely see: a mischievous younger brother getting schooled by his elder sister.

In a candid revelation, Kohli recalled his habit of addressing his sister, Bhawna, as "tu," a term typically used with equals or younger individuals. However, this habit of him calling her like that backfired horribly when his sister lost her patience and thrashed him so badly that forgot to use it ever in life. This has left the internet in splits.

“Meri behen ne mujhe bohot maara, bohot maara, bohot maara hai. Main na tu karke baat karta tha, aisehi merko aadat thi, merko tu karke baat karne ki. Pata nahi, ek din didi ko pata nahi kya gussa chadh gaya, tab aisa maara mujhe, Ta nikalna hi bandh ho gaya muhn se, ‘aap’ nikalta tha, ‘aap kaise ho, aap kya kar rahe ho’. (My sister has beaten me a lot. I used to address her casually by saying ‘tu,’ it was a habit of mine, talking to her in an informal manner. I don’t know what happened to my sister one day, she got angry and she hit me. After that, I stopped saying ‘tu’ and started saying ‘aap’),” he said.

This is not the end of it. Kohli further revealed another hilarious incident and said, “Main na, shaadi wagerah mein jaata tha dekhta tha log note uda uda ke nachte hain, bada maza araha hai logon ko. Toh koi ghar pe aya hua tha, toh Rs 50 diye, ye ye samaan leke aaja, pata nahi kya keeda chadha merko itni excitement ho gayi 50 Rs dekh ke, maine uske chote chote tukde kiye, ghar se niche jaake, seedhiyion se niche jaake, who maine jaake uda diye, bade saare tukde ude, main uske niche nachke agaya, main samaan hi nahi liya. (I used to go to weddings and see people throwing money in the air. Once, someone had come to our house and mom gave me Rs 50, to bring some stuff. I don’t know what happened, I got so excited seeing Rs 50. I tore it into small pieces, went downstairs and threw those pieces. I started dancing under it and returned home).”

The video, a blend of Kohli's candid storytelling and Bhawna's playful retaliation, resonated with fans across the globe. It quickly crossed over 2 million views on Instagram, leaving the online community thoroughly entertained. Kohli's fans relished his entertaining stories, prompting others to share their own humorous childhood memories in the comments section.

"Everyone thinks he is a gangster until real gangster arrive 😂😂😂😂," a user wrote. Another one commented, “Didi be like: King hoga tu duniya ka, ghar ke liye to tu Cheeku hi hai. (You might be a king of the world, but for the family, you are just Cheeku),” another one commented.

“Didi ne ek baar maara aur ye 15 years se woh gussa bowlers pe nikal raha hai. (Sister hit me once and that anger is coming out on bowlers for 15 years),” a third user wrote.

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, Virat Kohli's sister, has been a steadfast supporter throughout the cricketer's journey, particularly during his formative years when he aspired to become a cricketer. Known for her unwavering support, Bhawna played a significant role in nurturing Kohli's dreams.

Beyond the realm of cricket, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra is recognized as a crucial member of One8 Select, a venture belonging to Virat Kohli that spans the realms of fashion and restaurants.

Also Read: 34 Covid cases of JN.1 variant confirmed in Karnataka