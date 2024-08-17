'Most can’t code properly...': Bengaluru entrepreneur says quality of freshers so bad even ₹20k a month salary is 'overspending'

Vatsal Sanghvi, a Bengaluru-based tech entrepreneur, has backed Cognizant's annual package of Rs 2.52 lakh to fresh graduates, saying the quality of fresh graduates often does not justify higher salaries.

"The quality of freshers is often so bad that even ₹20k a month is overspending," Sanghvi said, adding that many graduates lack essential skills such as professional communication and coding proficiency.

Related Articles

He further described the package as a "training stipend" rather than a full salary, suggesting that those dissatisfied with the pay should seek opportunities elsewhere. He highlighted that the job market is open, and individuals who work on their skills will find plenty of opportunities for growth.

"But you know what – we as a country want free money, and the ones sitting in plush offices have an opinion on everything without having an iota of an idea about the ground reality," Sanghvi wrote.

His remarks, shared on X , ignited a strong response online.

Critics questioned why companies, instead of complaining, don’t invest in training freshers during their college years.

Some suggested that companies could establish exclusive partnerships with colleges to offer refresher courses, which would benefit both students and employers.

1. The quality of freshers is often so bad that even ₹20k/mo is over spending

- most don’t know how to communicate professionally

- most can’t code properly

- most don’t know how to behave professionally

2. It is a training stipend

3. It is an open market - Don’t apply if… https://t.co/27dLq6NzTo — Vatsal Sanghvi (@Vatsal_Sanghvi) August 14, 2024

Others pointed out the disparity between the offered salary and the cost of living, particularly in cities like Bengaluru. One user challenged Sanghvi to live on Rs 20,000 a month in Bengaluru, arguing that such a salary does not align with the dignity of labor or minimum wage standards.

Another user noted that the salary package has remained unchanged since 2006, despite significant inflation.

The debate over salaries in the Indian IT sector intensified following Cognizant's recent off-campus recruitment drive, where the company offered an annual compensation package of ₹2.5 lakh—or ₹20,000 per month—to fresh graduates. This figure represents a new low for the sector, which traditionally offers entry-level engineering graduates salaries ranging from ₹3.5 lakh to ₹4 lakh annually. The lower offer from Cognizant has sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many questioning how such a salary can cover basic living expenses.

Cognizant’s job posting, aimed at the 2024 graduating batch, highlighted the ₹2.5 lakh package for candidates with any three-year full-time degree program. The announcement drew immediate backlash online, with one user remarking that the salary was "barely enough to cover a year's rent in a village and a few packets of Maggi," suggesting that Cognizant was testing if people could survive on "chai and hope."

