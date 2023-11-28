'Moye Moye': All about the new trend taking social media by storm

The Internet sees a new trend every other day, from a song which goes viral and appears in everyone’s video on social media to someone’s weird or funny dialogue like the recent one ‘just looking like a wow’ going viral. The Internet has a lot of variety.

The new song which has made it to the list of viral things is ‘Moye Moye’. This song is everywhere, from being a funny video background to just using it as a caption; this trend is all over the internet. This song, which is becoming popular as ‘Moye Moye’ is actually a song called “Moye More” by a Serbian singer-songwriter named Teya Dora and was released as “Dzanum”.

This song by Teya Dora is actually about nightmares and despair; however, on the internet, people have mixed it with different situations and taken a whole different take on the song in a humorous manner. This song has over 58 million views on YouTube.

People on the internet have twisted the actual lyrics ‘Moye More’ to ‘Moye Moye’ as they sound very similar, and the singer repeatedly uses the same word throughout the song. Using this song, netizens are projecting a sad and heartbreaking situation in a humorous manner.

“The song is often used as a sound effect in dramatic, sad or emotional memes, with the sound gaining viral prominence on Bangladeshi meme pages in October 2023. The original song was released in March 2023, and the chorus translates to 'My nightmares,” states the Know Your Meme website.

This song gained momentum after India lost against Australia by six wickets in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, and people started making videos of this sad situation in a funny manner on the internet.

When it comes to the popularity of this trend, even the Delhi Police was impressed and hopped on to being part of this trend and shared a warning against rash driving on X (formerly known as Twitter) with 'Moye Moye' playing in the background of the video. “Gaadi par control na khoyen, nahi toh ho sakta hai Moye Moye.. #DelhiPoliceCares,” Delhi Police wrote in the caption of the video.

Here are some of the best videos going viral on the internet:

