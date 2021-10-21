Mumbai cruise drugs case: NCB teams reach Shah Rukh Khan house to ask for other devices owned by Aryan Khan

A team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday reached Shah Rukh Khan's Bandra home 'Mannat' in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case in which his son Aryan Khan has been arrested.

An NCB official, who was also a part of the team that went to SRK's house, told India Today that the visit was regarding a formal notice handout saying if Aryan Khan has any other electronic devices, they must be turned over to the NCB for further probe.

Also Read: Mumbai cruise drugs case: Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea on October 26

A team of the anti-drugs agency reached Shah Rukh Khan's house hours after he visited Aryan Khan, lodged at the Arthur Road Jail on Thursday. Aryan Khan is one of the accused arrested aboard a Goa-bound luxury cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai by the NCB.

A separate team of NCB officials also arrived at actor Ananya Pandey's residence at Khar West, Mumbai.

The anti-drugs agency has also summoned the actress to appear before it at 2 pm today for questioning.

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Thursday said it would hear on October 26 the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan in connection with the case. Aryan Khan's advocate Satish Maneshinde mentioned the plea before a single bench of Justice NW Sambre, seeking urgent hearing on Friday.

Also Read: Mumbai cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan spoke to SRK; wept during interrogation

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NCB, however, sought time till next week. Justice Sambre then posted the plea for hearing for October 26.

Aryan Khan (23) moved the High Court on Wednesday evening after a special NDPS court here rejected his bail plea in the afternoon. The special court, while refusing bail, had observed that Aryan was involved in "illicit drug activities on a regular basis" and had a nexus with drug peddlers and suppliers.

The lower court had also rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan's friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha.

They are now in judicial custody. While Aryan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison, Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women's prison in the city.

The trio and others were held in the case for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.