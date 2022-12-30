'My prayers are with you': Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar prays for Rishabh Pant's recovery

Rishabh Pant accident: "My prayers are with you," wrote cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar after Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday.

"Wishing you a very speedy recovery @RishabhPant17. My prayers are with you," Tendulkar wrote on microblogging platform Twitter.

Pant reportedly has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. "Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), updated.

Pant, on Friday, suffered a horrific accident after his Mercedes rammed into a divider and caught fire. The batsman was alone in the car at the time of the accident and according to Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, he had to break the windshield of his car in order to get out.

The 25-year-old, who was going to his home on Roorkee, was taken to a local hospital first and later moved to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Several videos of the accident have come up on social media platforms where it can be seen that Pant was helped by locals after the accident.

On Friday, big names from the world of cricket to social media to share their thoughts post the accident.

"Thank you God ki kaafi bachaav hogaya. Sending you lots of healing, prayers and positivity. May you regain your strength and good health soon," Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla tweeted, "Deeply disturbed to know about accident and injury of cricketer Rishabh Pant. He is a promising cricketer and asset to the team. I pray for his quick recovery. He should be back to the pitch very soon."

Cricketer Rishabh Pant was reportedly going to Roorkee to meet his relatives. The accident happened because he fell asleep at the wheel, 1km ahead of Narsan towards Roorkee, SK Singh, SP Rural, Haridwar told news agency ANI.

