'Naam nahi jaanta to bulaaya kyu': Ashneer Grover on faceoff with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18

Former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover recently talked about his face-off with Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar. An undated video of Grover sharing his take on the infamous face off went viral Reddit.

Without naming Bigg Boss or Salman Khan, Grover said that he went to the show peacefully.

"Ab tum drama create karne ke liye bol do 'main toh aapse mila nahi. Main toh aapka naam bhi nahin jaanta. Abbe jaanta nahi tha toh bulaaya kyun tha? (Now to create drama, you tell someone, 'I did not meet you. I don't even know your name.' If you did not know my name, then, why did you call me?)" Grover can be heard saying in the video.

The crowd can be heard cheering and clapping to Grover's comments. He further said that if the superstar could not have become his company's brand ambassador without meeting him. Ashneer further said that everything had to go through him when he was running the said company.

Needless to say, Grover's comments were not received well by Redditors. Users called him out for being egotistical about the whole situation.

"The definition of Dual Nature," a user wrote.

"It must be hard on him as his fragile ego crushed by someone on national tv and now he's trying to cope with such statement lol...good to see a bully getting bullied by a bigger bully," a second user wrote.

"Karma takes care of people like him. From being the CEO of a then somewhat successful startup to being ousted from it and being accused of irregularities and slapped with legal cases to not being able to travel out of the country. Though it looks like he still hasn’t learnt his lesson so maybe there is more in store for him," a third user said.

"This guy must have been a toxic manager. I’m happy that Salman screwed him. Salman clearly mentioned that he met a lot of people including Ashneer that day," yet another user said.

A clash occurred between Bollywood actor Salman Khan and entrepreneur Ashneer Grover on Bigg Boss 18 in November last year, where Khan accused Grover of 'double standards' related to their past financial dealings.

Khan claimed he didn't know Grover until the show and advised him to be mindful of his public image. Grover responded on LinkedIn, praising Khan's hosting and defending his financial claims as validated by banks and auditors.

The conflict dates back to April 2022, when Grover discussed negotiations for a brand deal with Khan, alleging that Khan initially asked for ₹7.5 crore and dismissed Grover's attempts to negotiate. Khan denied Grover's account on the show, prompting Grover to suggest that his earlier statements may have been misunderstood.