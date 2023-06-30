'Nano is now family heirloom': Shantanu Naidu, general manager of Ratan Tata's office, celebrates four years of 'Lily'

Shantanu Naidu, general manager of Ratan Tata's office and founder of senior citizenship company Goodfellows, recently celebrated the fourth anniversary of his Nano vehicle, which he has named 'Lily'. In a post on LinkedIn, Naidu said that the Nano has become a "family heirloom" and that he is 'grateful' to Tata for giving him the opportunity to own one.

“Four years of Lily, four years of core memories, crying before stepping outs, rides with winter, stuffing loved ones in, teasing a few SUVs, and getting there first always ❤️ A nano is now a family heirloom ☺️ Tata Motors,” Naidu wrote on LinkedIn.

Naidu's Nano is one of the last few Nanos that are still on the road. He said that he is 'proud' to own a Nano and that he plans to keep it for many years to come.

Naidu's post has been liked and shared by thousands of people. Many people have commented on the post, saying that they are "inspired" by Naidu's love for his Nano. “I miss my papaya orange nano,” a user wrote. “Congrats on the memories with Lily, but I've got to say, stuffing loved ones doesn't sound like the best selling point. Still, maybe the Nano can outrun those SUVs after all! 😄,” another one commented. “My Nano, Vanilla, is more than just a car. It's my close companion and has always helped me reach college on time, even when I drove through chaotic Bangalore traffic. It will always hold a special place in my heart as my first car. 🤍,” a third user said. “I have read about her in your book Shantanu Naidu. Happy to see Lily, more years to go with her and create more lovely memories. I believe Winter loves the rides 😋😋😋😋,” a user wrote.

The Nano may not be the most luxurious car on the market, but it is clear that it holds a special place in Naidu's heart. He is proud to own a Nano and he plans to keep it for many years to come.

The Nano was launched in 2008 as the world's most affordable car. It was designed to be an affordable and reliable mode of transportation for the masses. However, the Nano was not without its critics, who said that it was too small and cramped.

Despite the criticism, the Nano was a commercial success. It sold over 3 lakh units in its first four years. However, sales of the Nano declined in recent years due to competition from other affordable cars.

In 2018, Tata Motors announced that it would stop production of the Nano. However, the company said that it would continue to support existing Nano owners.

