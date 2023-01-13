Nashik-Shirdi highway accident: 10 killed, over 30 injured in bus-truck collision in Maharashtra

In a bus collision incident on Nashik-Shirdi highway, 10 people including two children were killed and over 34 sustained injuries. The bus carrying pilgrims in Maharashtra collided with a truck on Friday. The head-on accident took place near Pathare village.

The private bus was headed to the Shirdi Saibaba temple when it collided with a truck, killing 10 people on the spot, the local police stated.

As per the police, most of the passengers on the bus were seriously injured. In total 50 passengers had boarded the bus from Thane. Police informed that it was one of the 15 buses that left for Sai Darshan from Ulhasnagar.

The police informed out of the 10 dead, five were women, three men and two children and that the 34 injured had been admitted to the Nashik district hospital, a private hospital and Sinnar hospital.

The highway has been cleared and police investigation is underway.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the bus accident and has announced ex- gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. The CM has also ordered authorities concerned to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde expresses condolences on the loss of lives in a bus accident on Nashik-Shirdi highway, announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of the deceased. The CM has ordered relevant authorities to conduct an investigation into the incident. https://t.co/cJMws5y9b2 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023

